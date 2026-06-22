WhatsApp's Head Will Cathcart Steps Down From Post, CRED's Kunal Shah Stands As Successor
WhatsApp head Will Cathcart steps down, calling it the “right moment,” with CRED CEO Kunal Shah succeeding him.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, will step down from his post after leading the instant messaging platform for seven years. Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post, "Will's been one of Meta's most important and effective leaders, helping to bring WhatsApp to over 3 billion people and championing privacy for our community." He noted that Cathcart will transition to a new role within Meta, helping the tech giant to build new products from scratch. Zuckerberg mentioned that he is "excited to continue to work together closely" with Cathcart.
He named Kunal Shah, CEO of CRED, as the new head of the instant messaging platform. Zuckerberg's post noted that "Kunal built CRED into one of India's most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world's biggest messaging app."
He ended the post by saying that he looks forward to working with Shah and continuing to make WhatsApp, "the best service for billions of people and millions of businesses."
Meanwhile, in a post on X, Cathcart shared that after seven years of leading the platform, he believes that now is the "right moment to step back." Cathcart noted that WhatsApp is in its strongest position ever.
Moreover, he said, "I'm so proud of what we have built. We scaled end-to-end encrypted messaging to more than three billion people. We brought it to group chats, companion devices, new surfaces — and defended people's right to a private conversation across the globe."
Some personal news. After nearly 7 years leading WhatsApp, I'm excited to share who will take over the responsibility of delivering simple, reliable, and private messaging for the world. WhatsApp is in the strongest position it's ever been — and that felt like the right moment to…— Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 22, 2026
Cathcart mentioned that he's "excited to share who will take over the responsibility of delivering simple, reliable, and private messaging for the world."
Kunal Shah, who was named as the new head of WhatsApp, shared in an X post that he is stepping down from his post at CRED. He said, "CRED is ready for its next phase. I am stepping back and Miten Sampat steps in as interim CEO, partnered with an incredibly talented team." He noted that Sampat has been leading the strategy and financing of the company since 2020, and that he will continue to be CRED's shareholder.
It’s been a minute.— Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) June 22, 2026
2015–2018
- Exited FreeCharge. Spent time learning and investing.
- Pondered about: Why can't trust be rewarded? Started with $1M of personal capital.
- Launched CRED to reward people for paying credit card bills on time.
2019–2025
- Built a system run by a…
Shah thanked CRED's members, partners, regulators, and investors in his X post. He concluded by saying that he looks forward to working with Mark Chris and Meta's leadership "for the next step in WhatsApp's journey," and thanked Cathcart for scaling the platform to what it is today.