ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp's Head Will Cathcart Steps Down From Post, CRED's Kunal Shah Stands As Successor

Representational Image ( Image Credit: WhatsApp Blog )

Hyderabad: Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, will step down from his post after leading the instant messaging platform for seven years. Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post, "Will's been one of Meta's most important and effective leaders, helping to bring WhatsApp to over 3 billion people and championing privacy for our community." He noted that Cathcart will transition to a new role within Meta, helping the tech giant to build new products from scratch. Zuckerberg mentioned that he is "excited to continue to work together closely" with Cathcart. He named Kunal Shah, CEO of CRED, as the new head of the instant messaging platform. Zuckerberg's post noted that "Kunal built CRED into one of India's most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world's biggest messaging app." He ended the post by saying that he looks forward to working with Shah and continuing to make WhatsApp, "the best service for billions of people and millions of businesses."