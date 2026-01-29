WhatsApp Working On Subscription Plan That Offers Premium Features And Customisation Options: Report
WABetaInfo states that Meta has confirmed to introduce a WhatsApp subscription.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp is working on an optional subscription plan, which will provide access to exclusive features. According to WABetaInfo’s report (a tech news portal), the optional subscription plan will avoid ads in the WhatsApp Updates tab for Europe and UK users. Under the subscription plan, users will pay for a subscription to access the Updates tab without ads, and they will “never” see an ad when viewing their status updates. Along with this, users will also not see promoted channels, which creators pay to get featured in “users’ suggested channels”.
With the help of this subscription plan, users will be able to navigate to the Updates tab without any interruptions. The report mentions that the feature is currently under development.
While the subscription plan for the Updates tab is still under development, WABetaInfo’s report highlights that WhatsApp is working on another paid plan that offers an enriching experience. After the release of the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.26.4.8 for Android —available on the Google Play Store— the news portal mentioned that the instant messaging app is working on an optional subscription plan, which will provide access to exclusive features.
The report states that this paid plan is currently accessible through a waitlist. Once users join the waitlist, they will receive a notification about its availability. If they choose to subscribe to the plan, users will be able to explore an ample number of new features, which are designed to enhance the capabilities of WhatsApp.
WABetaInfo’s report highlights that, earlier, Meta had confirmed to introduce a WhatsApp subscription to another tech news portal, TechCrunch.
What will be those premium features?
The subscription plan will include features like premium stickers, app themes, and the ability to pin more than 3 chats. The report also adds that the plan will introduce a dedicated set of chat ringtones, offering users more customisation options to personalise their messaging experience.
Along with these, the paid plan will offer an option to customise WhatsApp’s icon. WABetaInfo mentions that this feature will allow users to choose their preferred app icon from options provided by the instant messaging app. This will allow users to personalise the appearance of WhatsApp on their device.
The report adds that WhatsApp will add more features over time as it collects user feedback, so users can expect the subscription plan to evolve with new options and improvements over a period of time.
WABetaInfo mentions that this new paid plan is different from the ad-free Update tab plan. It states that the new plan will also be optional, similar to the ad-free subscription, and users will not be forced to subscribe.
The report also highlights that WhatsApp will function as usual, and user privacy will not be affected, regardless of whether they subscribe to paid plans or not.
WABetaInfo emphasises that the optional subscription plan (one with the premium features) is still under development, and is planned to be released in a future update.