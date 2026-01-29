ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Working On Subscription Plan That Offers Premium Features And Customisation Options: Report

The second subcription plan, which is under development is claimed to feature premium stickers, app themes, and the ability to pin more than 3 chats. ( Image Credit: WABetaInfo )

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is working on an optional subscription plan, which will provide access to exclusive features. According to WABetaInfo’s report (a tech news portal), the optional subscription plan will avoid ads in the WhatsApp Updates tab for Europe and UK users. Under the subscription plan, users will pay for a subscription to access the Updates tab without ads, and they will “never” see an ad when viewing their status updates. Along with this, users will also not see promoted channels, which creators pay to get featured in “users’ suggested channels”.

With the help of this subscription plan, users will be able to navigate to the Updates tab without any interruptions. The report mentions that the feature is currently under development.

While the subscription plan for the Updates tab is still under development, WABetaInfo’s report highlights that WhatsApp is working on another paid plan that offers an enriching experience. After the release of the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.26.4.8 for Android —available on the Google Play Store— the news portal mentioned that the instant messaging app is working on an optional subscription plan, which will provide access to exclusive features.

The report states that this paid plan is currently accessible through a waitlist. Once users join the waitlist, they will receive a notification about its availability. If they choose to subscribe to the plan, users will be able to explore an ample number of new features, which are designed to enhance the capabilities of WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo’s report highlights that, earlier, Meta had confirmed to introduce a WhatsApp subscription to another tech news portal, TechCrunch.

What will be those premium features?