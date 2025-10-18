WhatsApp Will Now Limit Messages For Users And Businesses To Curb Spam Messages: Report
The instant messaging platform will now crack down on users and businesses who repeatedly send messages without receiving a reply.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 6:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta’s popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, is currently testing a new feature that is designed to control spam messages. It allows users and businesses to send only a limited number of messages to unknown recipients. If a recipient does not respond, then they will stop receiving further messages after a few attempts.
WhatsApp’s new message limit feature
According to a report by TechCrunch, WhatsApp will now set a limit on how many messages users or business accounts can send to unknown people. Once the limit is reached, they will no longer be able to send additional messages. With this feature, all messages sent to others will be counted against the new messaging limit until a reply is received.
For instance, if a user sends three or four messages to someone who doesn’t respond, those messages will be deducted from their daily limit.
The publication has mentioned that WhatsApp has not yet clarified the exact messaging limit, as the company is still testing various limits.
In addition to this, users and businesses that hit the limit will receive a warning message on their device, notifying them that they which will let them know that they will not be able to send any more messages to unknown users.
Will it affect regular users?
WhatsApp states that regular users are unlikely to reach the limit, as the feature is specifically designed to prevent spam messages, as regular users don’t send enough messages that would qualify as spam.
It is worth noting that if a recipient replies to a message, it will no longer be deducted from their limit.
This means the feature mainly targets users and businesses who repeatedly send messages to unknown people.
Steps to stop spam messages
Over the past few years, WhatsApp has introduced several safety tools and privacy updates against spam, which are listed below:
|Features
|What it does
|Block from the lock screen
|Blocks contacts without opening the chat
|Marketing Messages Unsubscribe
|Turns off promotional messages
|Leave groups quietly
|Exit groups without notifying other members
|Bulk Messaging Limit
|Restricts mass messaging for new users
When and where will it be launched?
WhatsApp is currently testing this feature in the US and Canada. In the coming weeks, the company plans to expand this trial to other countries. A global rollout is expected once testing is complete.