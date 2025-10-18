ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Will Now Limit Messages For Users And Businesses To Curb Spam Messages: Report

The instant messaging platform will now crack down on users and businesses who repeatedly send messages without receiving a reply.

WhatsApp Will Now Limit Messages For Users And Businesses To Curb Spam Messages: Report
WhatsApp is currently testing this feature in the US and Canada. (Image Credit: Getty Images)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 18, 2025 at 6:17 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Meta’s popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, is currently testing a new feature that is designed to control spam messages. It allows users and businesses to send only a limited number of messages to unknown recipients. If a recipient does not respond, then they will stop receiving further messages after a few attempts.

WhatsApp’s new message limit feature

According to a report by TechCrunch, WhatsApp will now set a limit on how many messages users or business accounts can send to unknown people. Once the limit is reached, they will no longer be able to send additional messages. With this feature, all messages sent to others will be counted against the new messaging limit until a reply is received.

For instance, if a user sends three or four messages to someone who doesn’t respond, those messages will be deducted from their daily limit.

The publication has mentioned that WhatsApp has not yet clarified the exact messaging limit, as the company is still testing various limits.

In addition to this, users and businesses that hit the limit will receive a warning message on their device, notifying them that they which will let them know that they will not be able to send any more messages to unknown users.

Will it affect regular users?

WhatsApp states that regular users are unlikely to reach the limit, as the feature is specifically designed to prevent spam messages, as regular users don’t send enough messages that would qualify as spam.

It is worth noting that if a recipient replies to a message, it will no longer be deducted from their limit.

This means the feature mainly targets users and businesses who repeatedly send messages to unknown people.

Steps to stop spam messages

Over the past few years, WhatsApp has introduced several safety tools and privacy updates against spam, which are listed below:

FeaturesWhat it does
Block from the lock screenBlocks contacts without opening the chat
Marketing Messages UnsubscribeTurns off promotional messages
Leave groups quietly Exit groups without notifying other members
Bulk Messaging LimitRestricts mass messaging for new users

When and where will it be launched?

WhatsApp is currently testing this feature in the US and Canada. In the coming weeks, the company plans to expand this trial to other countries. A global rollout is expected once testing is complete.

Also Read: Facebook Rolls Out AI Feature That Automatically Creates Creative Edits And Collages For US And Canada Users

TAGGED:

WHATSAPP SPAM CONTROL
WHATSAPP NEW FEATURE 2025
WHATSAPP AI FEATURE
WHATSAPP
WHATSAPP MESSAGE LIMIT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.