WhatsApp Will Now Limit Messages For Users And Businesses To Curb Spam Messages: Report

WhatsApp is currently testing this feature in the US and Canada. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Meta’s popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, is currently testing a new feature that is designed to control spam messages. It allows users and businesses to send only a limited number of messages to unknown recipients. If a recipient does not respond, then they will stop receiving further messages after a few attempts.

WhatsApp’s new message limit feature

According to a report by TechCrunch, WhatsApp will now set a limit on how many messages users or business accounts can send to unknown people. Once the limit is reached, they will no longer be able to send additional messages. With this feature, all messages sent to others will be counted against the new messaging limit until a reply is received.

For instance, if a user sends three or four messages to someone who doesn’t respond, those messages will be deducted from their daily limit.

The publication has mentioned that WhatsApp has not yet clarified the exact messaging limit, as the company is still testing various limits.

In addition to this, users and businesses that hit the limit will receive a warning message on their device, notifying them that they which will let them know that they will not be able to send any more messages to unknown users.

Will it affect regular users?