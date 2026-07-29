ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Web Finally Receives Audio And Video Calling Feature Like The PC And Mac Apps

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has announced the introduction of the calling facility on WhatsApp Web, finally bringing the function to the platform. With this launch, WhatsApp Web users will no longer be forced to download the web application to make audio or video calls.

Just like WhatsApp for PC and WhatsApp for Android/iOS, WhatsApp Web now allows both one-on-one and group calling in addition to allowing users to share their screens during video calls.

For those unaware, WhatsApp exists on a desktop in two forms. The first one is a dedicated application on Windows, macOS, and iPadOS that works like a companion for the primary account on Android or iOS. The other is a companion web interface accessible at web.whatsapp.com.

The web version will also receive a dedicated Calls tab with full access to call history, favourites, and more. It will also receive calling features like background noise suppression for an improved calling experience, especially in loud or busy environments. Users can manage this in their in-call settings.

During group calls, it will let users share reactions, transfer calls, and wait in the lobby.