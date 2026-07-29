WhatsApp Web Finally Receives Audio And Video Calling Feature Like The PC And Mac Apps
Users on web.whatsapp.com can now join group video calls on their desktop without having to download a dedicated Windows or macOS application.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp has announced the introduction of the calling facility on WhatsApp Web, finally bringing the function to the platform. With this launch, WhatsApp Web users will no longer be forced to download the web application to make audio or video calls.
Just like WhatsApp for PC and WhatsApp for Android/iOS, WhatsApp Web now allows both one-on-one and group calling in addition to allowing users to share their screens during video calls.
For those unaware, WhatsApp exists on a desktop in two forms. The first one is a dedicated application on Windows, macOS, and iPadOS that works like a companion for the primary account on Android or iOS. The other is a companion web interface accessible at web.whatsapp.com.
The web version will also receive a dedicated Calls tab with full access to call history, favourites, and more. It will also receive calling features like background noise suppression for an improved calling experience, especially in loud or busy environments. Users can manage this in their in-call settings.
During group calls, it will let users share reactions, transfer calls, and wait in the lobby.
Call Transfer feature lets users move an active group call from one device to another without hanging up. This feature comes in handy when you are on the go and start a call on your mobile phone but need to switch it to a desktop when you reach the office.
Waiting Room gives users more control over who joins their group calls. This is similar to how video conferencing apps like Google Meet and Zoom allow admins to control participants. To utilise the feature in WhatsApp Web (or the WhatsApp application), users need to make a call link with "Require approval to join" enabled. Participants will enter a waiting room before the call admin lets them in.
Just like the web version, calling on WhatsApp Web supports QuickHD for an improved video experience at the beginning of a call.
In a blog post, WhatsApp said that these features are rolling out gradually to users and will be available to everyone soon.