WhatsApp Brings View-Once Text Messages To iPhone Beta Users
WhatsApp has started testing View-Once text messages in the iPhone beta. The feature blocks screenshots and forwarding, but it's limited to only a few testers.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp has started rolling out a beta version of its View-Once text message feature for iOS. According to WABetaInfo, only a few iPhone users can currently access the new feature, which lets users send a text message that the recipient can open and read only once. Screenshots, screen recordings, forwarding, and copying are all blocked. The feature has appeared in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.45.10.73, available through Apple's TestFlight.
For Android users, a similar feature rolled out earlier, allowing users to send a text message that the recipient can view just once, with screenshot restrictions enabled. The Android version arrived on November 12, 2026, through beta version 2.26.45.6.
WhatsApp introduces view-once text messages on iOS! WhatsApp is rolling out the view-once feature for text messages, so users can send a message that the recipient can only read once. https://t.co/6EQR4EXswM https://t.co/4ROixBze2s— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 23, 2026
WhatsApp is now bringing the same option to iPhone users, and the View-Once text feature is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks. However, as of November 23, neither WhatsApp nor Meta has made an official announcement about it, and the timeline for a stable public release remains unclear.
Why does this feature matter?
For many users, this is a useful privacy tool. Sharing a password, a door code or a bank detail in a normal chat leaves it sitting in the chat history for anyone to find later. A View-Once message reduces that risk by removing the text once it has been read.
How does View-Once differ from Disappearing messages?
Many WhatsApp users think View-Once and Disappearing messages are the same feature, but they work in different ways. Disappearing messages delete themselves after a set time, whether or not anyone reads them. A View-Once message vanishes only after it has been opened once. As it cannot be saved, copied or forwarded from within WhatsApp, it is a safer way to share a passcode, an address, or other sensitive details.
However, the feature does not provide complete protection. The screenshot block works only on the recipient's own phone. The recipient cannot take a screenshot on their device. However, they could still use another phone to photograph the screen before closing the message — or simply remember what it says. For this reason, users should treat it as a tool that guards against accidental saving and forwarding, not as a foolproof shield.
How to send and open a View-Once message on iPhone?
Here are the steps to send and open a View-Once message on an iPhone:
Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your iPhone.
Step 2: Open a chat and type your message in the text bar.
Step 3: Press and hold the send button.
Step 4: A menu will open with the options Schedule message and View once.
Step 5: Tap View Once, and the message is sent immediately.
It is worth noting that users cannot retract the message once it is sent. When the feature is active on a user's account, a small hint also appears above the chat bar, explaining how to use it. When the recipient taps the message bubble, a separate screen opens with brief details about privacy details, allowing them to read the text once. As soon as they close the screen, the message disappears from the chat and an "opened" label appears in its place — just as it did for View-once photos and videos. The sender can also see when the message has been opened.
WhatsApp has also started testing its own encrypted cloud backups in the iOS beta this week. Both features are currently limited to beta testers on iPhone. This means standard users will have to wait for a stable release on the App Store.
As beta features can change before they reach everyone, the final version may look or work slightly differently. Until WhatsApp confirms a date, iPhone users outside the beta programme should keep their app updated and watch for the feature to appear in the coming weeks as the rollout widens.