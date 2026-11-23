ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Brings View-Once Text Messages To iPhone Beta Users

WhatsApp's new view-once feature has arrived in the iPhone beta, allowing messages to be read only once and blocking screenshots. ( Image Credit: Wabetainfo )

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has started rolling out a beta version of its View-Once text message feature for iOS. According to WABetaInfo, only a few iPhone users can currently access the new feature, which lets users send a text message that the recipient can open and read only once. Screenshots, screen recordings, forwarding, and copying are all blocked. The feature has appeared in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.45.10.73, available through Apple's TestFlight.

For Android users, a similar feature rolled out earlier, allowing users to send a text message that the recipient can view just once, with screenshot restrictions enabled. The Android version arrived on November 12, 2026, through beta version 2.26.45.6.

WhatsApp is now bringing the same option to iPhone users, and the View-Once text feature is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks. However, as of November 23, neither WhatsApp nor Meta has made an official announcement about it, and the timeline for a stable public release remains unclear.

Why does this feature matter?

For many users, this is a useful privacy tool. Sharing a password, a door code or a bank detail in a normal chat leaves it sitting in the chat history for anyone to find later. A View-Once message reduces that risk by removing the text once it has been read.

How does View-Once differ from Disappearing messages?

Many WhatsApp users think View-Once and Disappearing messages are the same feature, but they work in different ways. Disappearing messages delete themselves after a set time, whether or not anyone reads them. A View-Once message vanishes only after it has been opened once. As it cannot be saved, copied or forwarded from within WhatsApp, it is a safer way to share a passcode, an address, or other sensitive details.

However, the feature does not provide complete protection. The screenshot block works only on the recipient's own phone. The recipient cannot take a screenshot on their device. However, they could still use another phone to photograph the screen before closing the message — or simply remember what it says. For this reason, users should treat it as a tool that guards against accidental saving and forwarding, not as a foolproof shield.

How to send and open a View-Once message on iPhone?