ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Tests New Setting To Let Users Choose Who Can See Their Phone Number

Representational Image ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is working on a new privacy setting that will let people with a username decide who can see their phone number. The feature is still in testing and is not yet open to the public. WhatsApp has not announced a release date. In India, its path may not be easy because of government concerns and new rules.

Currently, when a user sets a username, their phone number is hidden from people who have not saved that number. Soon, users will be able to choose for themselves who gets to see it.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is building the setting in Android beta version 2.26.45.1. It will sit inside the privacy settings, where users already control things such as last seen and profile photo. What are the four options? Users will get four choices for their phone number: Everyone: Anyone can see the number.

Anyone can see the number. My Contacts: Only people saved in a user's contacts can see it.

Only people saved in a user's contacts can see it. My Contact Except: All contacts can see a user's phone number, apart from a few people they choose.

All contacts can see a user's phone number, apart from a few people they choose. Nobody: No one can see it. The report says Nobody will be the default for people who use a username. However, people who already have the user's phone number saved will still see it. Why does it matter? Many WhatsApp users set a username so that others can find them without being given their number. Some, though, still want their contacts to see it. Others want to hide it from everyone except a few chosen people. The new setting is built to suit all of these needs.