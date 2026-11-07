WhatsApp Tests New Setting To Let Users Choose Who Can See Their Phone Number
WhatsApp is testing a setting that lets users set a username instead of showing their phone number to people.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp is working on a new privacy setting that will let people with a username decide who can see their phone number. The feature is still in testing and is not yet open to the public. WhatsApp has not announced a release date. In India, its path may not be easy because of government concerns and new rules.
Currently, when a user sets a username, their phone number is hidden from people who have not saved that number. Soon, users will be able to choose for themselves who gets to see it.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is building the setting in Android beta version 2.26.45.1. It will sit inside the privacy settings, where users already control things such as last seen and profile photo.
What are the four options?
Users will get four choices for their phone number:
- Everyone: Anyone can see the number.
- My Contacts: Only people saved in a user's contacts can see it.
- My Contact Except: All contacts can see a user's phone number, apart from a few people they choose.
- Nobody: No one can see it.
The report says Nobody will be the default for people who use a username. However, people who already have the user's phone number saved will still see it.
WhatsApp is testing new phone number privacy for usernames! WhatsApp is working on new privacy settings to let users choose who can see their phone number when they have a username on Android. https://t.co/UtKiDPN1xr https://t.co/2Dloalq6q3— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 7, 2026
Why does it matter?
Many WhatsApp users set a username so that others can find them without being given their number. Some, though, still want their contacts to see it. Others want to hide it from everyone except a few chosen people. The new setting is built to suit all of these needs.
When someone changes the setting, the app will show a warning. It will say that older exception lists will be reset. The change will only happen after the user confirms it. This should lower the risk of leaking a number by mistake.
Today, setting a username hides the number automatically. After the update, users can change that. Those who prefer the old way can simply pick Nobody.
What is the situation in India?
The username feature has not had an easy time in India. According to the report, the government raised objections to it. On July 1, 2026, the IT ministry (MeitY) sent a notice to Meta. It asked the company not to roll out the feature in India until talks were complete.
The government fears that contact through usernames instead of numbers could lead to more fraud, such as phishing, impersonation, and digital arrest scams.
There are other rules too. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has made SIM binding compulsory for messaging apps. The rules under the DPDP Act are also already in force.
As a result, any new phone number privacy setting from WhatsApp will need to meet both the government's concerns and India's data protection law.