ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Introduces Travel eSIM Feature, Letting Users Get Data Abroad Without Changing Number

For the travel eSIM feature, WhatsApp has partnered with Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications, Verizon, and a few others. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will make it much easier to get mobile data when a user travels abroad. Users will soon be able to buy and install a Travel eSIM data plan inside the app itself. The feature is coming to both Android and iPhone.

How does it work?

An eSIM plan can be bought in just a few taps. The process is simple, and the eSIM installs once a user has paid. When they reach a destination and join a local network, their data switches on. The best part is that a user's phone number remains the same. WhatsApp keeps working on that number, so they do not need to get a new one. Which companies has WhatsApp partnered with? WhatsApp has built the feature with several partners. These include Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications, Verizon, and a few others. Initially, the feature will be limited to a few countries. The option will appear in the app when it is available.