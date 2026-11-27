WhatsApp Introduces Travel eSIM Feature, Letting Users Get Data Abroad Without Changing Number
WhatsApp now lets users buy and install a travel eSIM inside the app. Users' phone number stays the same, and data works upon arrival abroad.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp has announced a new feature that will make it much easier to get mobile data when a user travels abroad. Users will soon be able to buy and install a Travel eSIM data plan inside the app itself. The feature is coming to both Android and iPhone.
How does it work?
An eSIM plan can be bought in just a few taps. The process is simple, and the eSIM installs once a user has paid. When they reach a destination and join a local network, their data switches on. The best part is that a user's phone number remains the same. WhatsApp keeps working on that number, so they do not need to get a new one.
What if WhatsApp could work anywhere you go in the world without any struggle. Starting our early explorations around eSIMs so that you can continue sending those stickers without any interruptions. WAnderlust. Inviting partners everywhere to join us in this important mission.— Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) November 26, 2026
Which companies has WhatsApp partnered with?
WhatsApp has built the feature with several partners. These include Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications, Verizon, and a few others. Initially, the feature will be limited to a few countries. The option will appear in the app when it is available.
Why does it matter?
Many people use WhatsApp for travel. They get boarding passes on it, arrange pick-ups on arrival and tell their families they have landed safely. All of this needs data. Until now, travellers had to hunt for a SIM card at the airport or pay high roaming charges. WhatsApp says these problems will now be gone, as everything can be done inside the app.
WhatsApp head Kunal Shah also spoke about the feature on his X handle. He said WhatsApp should work smoothly everywhere and that people should never struggle to send things such as stickers. The feature could be especially useful for people who often travel abroad, as they will have less to worry about when it comes to data.
How to check availability?
To check whether the Travel eSIM feature is available, users just need to open the app and look in their account settings.