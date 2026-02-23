ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp To Soon Let You Schedule Messages, Making Birthday Greetings Easy

Hyderabad: Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to schedule messages. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will automatically send messages at a chosen date and time without requiring any further action from the user.

The report mentions that users will be able to schedule a message by typing their message and selecting a specific date and time for delivery. The message will then remain queued until the scheduled time arrives, which will automatically be sent to the recipient.

Scheduled messages will appear in a dedicated section within the chat info screen. WABetaInfo highlights that users will be able to view and manage all pending messages in the dedicated section. This will allow users to have full control over scheduled messages, which they can also delete at any time before they are sent. The publication highlights that doing so will generate no notification or alert on the recipient's device.

The feature is currently under development and was discovered following the release of the latest WhatsApp beta update, iOS 26.7.10.72, available on the TestFlight app. WABetaInfo mentions that once the feature is live, it will be free for all users and is expected to work across both individual chats and group conversations.