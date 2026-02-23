WhatsApp To Soon Let You Schedule Messages, Making Birthday Greetings Easy
The scheduled messages feature beta update for iOS allows users to automatically send messages at a chosen date and time.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to schedule messages. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will automatically send messages at a chosen date and time without requiring any further action from the user.
The report mentions that users will be able to schedule a message by typing their message and selecting a specific date and time for delivery. The message will then remain queued until the scheduled time arrives, which will automatically be sent to the recipient.
Scheduled messages will appear in a dedicated section within the chat info screen. WABetaInfo highlights that users will be able to view and manage all pending messages in the dedicated section. This will allow users to have full control over scheduled messages, which they can also delete at any time before they are sent. The publication highlights that doing so will generate no notification or alert on the recipient's device.
The feature is currently under development and was discovered following the release of the latest WhatsApp beta update, iOS 26.7.10.72, available on the TestFlight app. WABetaInfo mentions that once the feature is live, it will be free for all users and is expected to work across both individual chats and group conversations.
Where can scheduled messages be used?
The scheduled messages on WhatsApp will probably be useful for reminders, birthday greetings, appointment confirmations, and work-related updates. It will allow users to plan communications without disrupting their current workflow.
Although iOS users can currently schedule their messages via Apple's Shortcuts app — a workaround that requires manually setting up an automation —, WABetaInfo mentions that WhatsApp's forthcoming native feature is expected to make the process considerably more straightforward.
The report mentions that the scheduled messages feature takes inspiration from WhatsApp's existing Business Broadcasts feature. It allows businesses to schedule and send promotional messages to large audiences. However, unlike Business Broadcasts, the new feature will be available to all users entirely free of charge.
Once the feature is ready, it is expected to first be rolled out to a select group of beta testers for feedback before a wider release.