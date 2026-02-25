ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp To Introduce Periodic SIM Verification For Indian Users Under New DoT Rules

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is working on a mandatory SIM verification feature for Indian users. According to the WABetaInfo’s report, this development is done in compliance with the new regulation issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communication in India. The report mentions that the new regulation will require all messaging services to verify that accounts remain linked to an active SIM card. It states that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform will implement technical measures to support compliance with the new rules in India and release it in a future update.

This feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp 2.26.8.6 beta update for Android on the Google Play Store. It is currently under development.

SIM verification feature for WhatsApp

WABetaInfo mentions that users in India can currently access their WhatsApp accounts without periodic confirmation of their phone number. They can simply log in to their accounts using a 6-digit code. According to DoT, this system does not automatically verify whether the phone number registered to a particular SIM card remains active after initial login. This creates opportunities for cyberattackers to misuse those phone numbers that are disconnected or reassigned.

SIM verification feature in WhatsApp is currently under development. (Image Credit: WABetaInfo)

To solve this, DoT has introduced new regulations that require instant messaging platforms to implement periodic SIM-based verification to enhance digital security.