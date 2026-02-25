WhatsApp To Introduce Periodic SIM Verification For Indian Users Under New DoT Rules
WhatsApp is developing a mandatory SIM verification feature for Indian users, requiring periodic account validation to comply with new government regulations on digital security.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp is working on a mandatory SIM verification feature for Indian users. According to the WABetaInfo’s report, this development is done in compliance with the new regulation issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communication in India. The report mentions that the new regulation will require all messaging services to verify that accounts remain linked to an active SIM card. It states that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform will implement technical measures to support compliance with the new rules in India and release it in a future update.
This feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp 2.26.8.6 beta update for Android on the Google Play Store. It is currently under development.
SIM verification feature for WhatsApp
WABetaInfo mentions that users in India can currently access their WhatsApp accounts without periodic confirmation of their phone number. They can simply log in to their accounts using a 6-digit code. According to DoT, this system does not automatically verify whether the phone number registered to a particular SIM card remains active after initial login. This creates opportunities for cyberattackers to misuse those phone numbers that are disconnected or reassigned.
To solve this, DoT has introduced new regulations that require instant messaging platforms to implement periodic SIM-based verification to enhance digital security.
How will the feature work?
As per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will run a background validation to ensure that the SIM card is present and active on the device. Notably, this will affect those users who use Bluestacks or other emulators to use WhatsApp in India. They will likely face significant restrictions or total blockage.
The report mentions that once SIM verification is made available, users will be required to enter a new 6-digit code to confirm that the registered SIM is still on the device. It means that WhatsApp’s passkey system — a device-based login method that allows users to log in without entering the six-digit code — is not expected to satisfy the new SIM-based verification requirements.
As a result, users will need to ensure their phone number remains active and linked with the correct SIM card to avoid any interrupted access to their account.
Will it affect users outside India?
The changes will apply exclusively to accounts registered with India's +91 international dialling prefix, the report mentions. Users outside India will not be affected and will continue to use WhatsApp without any additional verification prompts. WABetaInfo highlights that the existing two-step verification system will also remain unchanged, continuing to function as usual.
The report mentions that WhatsApp is currently refining the technical infrastructure required to support continuous SIM validation. Once testing is completed, the feature is expected to be introduced gradually, beginning with a limited release to assess performance and smooth transition.