ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 'Select' Android Smartphones This Year: Here's Why

WhatsApp to End Support for Android 6.0 Devices by 2026 ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: WhatsApp will reportedly stop working on Android smartphones running Android 6.0 or older. The operating system was officially announced in May 2015 and was released to the public in September 2015, starting with the Nexus devices. The majority of the smartphones that supported the OS were launched in 2016. While smartphones back then did not get as many updates as they do today, they still received a few notable upgrades. This means most of the Android smartphones, launched from late 2015 to 2016, are safe from being locked out of WhatsApp, given they run an OS above Android 6.0. As per WhatsApp Tracker WABetaInfo, smartphones that still run the 2015 software will lose access to WhatsApp with effect from September 8, 2026. Currently, WhatsApp requires Android smartphones to run Android 5.0 or above. Meanwhile, iPhones running on iOS 15.1 or later can access the Meta-owned messaging platform. The information is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store listings of the WhatsApp application.