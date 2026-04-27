WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 'Select' Android Smartphones This Year: Here's Why
WhatsApp will reportedly stop working on Android smartphones running version 6.0 or older starting September 8, 2026.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp will reportedly stop working on Android smartphones running Android 6.0 or older. The operating system was officially announced in May 2015 and was released to the public in September 2015, starting with the Nexus devices.
The majority of the smartphones that supported the OS were launched in 2016. While smartphones back then did not get as many updates as they do today, they still received a few notable upgrades. This means most of the Android smartphones, launched from late 2015 to 2016, are safe from being locked out of WhatsApp, given they run an OS above Android 6.0.
As per WhatsApp Tracker WABetaInfo, smartphones that still run the 2015 software will lose access to WhatsApp with effect from September 8, 2026.
Currently, WhatsApp requires Android smartphones to run Android 5.0 or above. Meanwhile, iPhones running on iOS 15.1 or later can access the Meta-owned messaging platform. The information is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store listings of the WhatsApp application.
While WABetaInfo has shared information about the future limitation of WhatsApp on Android, it has not revealed anything about Meta requiring a new iOS version for WhatsApp access. Chances are, iPhone users would not have to worry about it since this version of the iPhone software is comparatively new. It was launched in October 2021, a month after the rollout of iOS 15 and the launch of iPhone 13.
The iPhone 13 currently supports the latest iOS 26 update, together with the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11. It is only the iPhone 6/ iPhone 6 Plus and older models that run on software versions older than iOS 15.1. Meanwhile, devices like the iPhone 6s/ iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and later run software above iOS 15.1.
WhatsApp has been developing and shipping new features to the messaging app continuously for years. The new functionalities not only increase the size of the application but also require more power from the chipset of the smartphone. Certain features also require specialised software capabilities from the operating system as well as some hardware components, which may be hard to find in very old devices. This ends up being the reason why old smartphones stop supporting WhatsApp.
The same principle is true for other applications as well. For instance, UPI does not work on iPhone 6 as the device is limited to iOS 12, and modern UPI apps require iOS 13.4 or iOS 17 to function. This is because the device lacks the updated security requirements set by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to allow UPI payments.