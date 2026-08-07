ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Tests Age-Verification Feature In India Ahead Of DPDP Act Implementation

New Delhi: Meta-backed WhatsApp has started testing an optional feature that allows users in India to add their date of birth as the messaging platform prepares for compliance with upcoming provisions of the country's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act relating to age verification, according to a report. NDTV Profit reported that the company confirmed that the feature is being tested with a limited set of users after screenshots surfaced online showing a prompt asking users to 'Add your date of birth', stating that upcoming laws in India require the platform to ask for users' age." To comply with upcoming laws in India like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, we are testing privacy-protective ways for people to confirm their age," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

According to the company, the feature is currently optional and users do not need to provide their date of birth to continue using the messaging service during the testing phase. "This doesn't change how WhatsApp works or your experience. We understand that information about someone's age is private and it won't be shared with other WhatsApp users," the spokesperson added, according to the report.