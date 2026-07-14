ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Testing New Birthday Notification Feature For Android Users: Report

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will notify users when a contact's birthday is approaching, making it easier to keep track of important dates directly within the app. According to WABetaInfo's report, the feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.27.3, available on the Google Play Store, though it has not yet been enabled for beta testers.

The new feature is distinct from an earlier update, spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.12.25, in which the app began asking some users for their birth year for regulatory purposes. That data collection was introduced to comply with age verification laws passed in several US states and is not visible to other users, nor can it be changed once entered.

The new birthday notification feature draws on users' phone address books rather than any regulatory data, and serves a purely social purpose.

How the feature will work?

WABetaInfo mentions that WhatsApp is building a dedicated section within the app where users can view upcoming birthdays for their contacts. When a contact's birthday arrives, the app will send an in-app notification as a reminder, removing the need to rely on a separate calendar app.