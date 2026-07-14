WhatsApp Testing New Birthday Notification Feature For Android Users: Report
WhatsApp is testing a new Android feature that notifies users of contacts' upcoming birthdays, pulling data directly from the phone's address book.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will notify users when a contact's birthday is approaching, making it easier to keep track of important dates directly within the app. According to WABetaInfo's report, the feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.27.3, available on the Google Play Store, though it has not yet been enabled for beta testers.
The new feature is distinct from an earlier update, spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.12.25, in which the app began asking some users for their birth year for regulatory purposes. That data collection was introduced to comply with age verification laws passed in several US states and is not visible to other users, nor can it be changed once entered.
The new birthday notification feature draws on users' phone address books rather than any regulatory data, and serves a purely social purpose.
How the feature will work?
WABetaInfo mentions that WhatsApp is building a dedicated section within the app where users can view upcoming birthdays for their contacts. When a contact's birthday arrives, the app will send an in-app notification as a reminder, removing the need to rely on a separate calendar app.
However, the feature will only work for contacts whose date of birth has already been saved in the user's phone address book. If that information is missing, WhatsApp will not be able to display a reminder for that contact, meaning the feature's usefulness depends on how complete a user's saved contact details are.
As the feature reads birthday data directly from the user's own address book rather than storing it elsewhere, WABetaInfo highlights that WhatsApp does not require additional privacy settings. Users retain full control, as they decide which birthdays to save to individual contacts on their device. Anyone who prefers not to see a reminder for a particular contact can simply avoid saving that person's date of birth.
Why the feature fits WhatsApp's use case?
Birthdays are among the few occasions when people commonly reach out to a wide circle of contacts at once. Since many users already send birthday greetings through WhatsApp, integrating reminders directly into the app removes the need to cross-reference a separate calendar.
WABetaInfo mentions that the feature remains under development, and WhatsApp has not confirmed a timeline for when it will reach beta testers or the public release. Further details are expected as the rollout progresses.