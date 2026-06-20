WhatsApp Testing Green Dot Online Indicator And New Backup Management Tool For Android
WhatsApp is testing a green dot to show online status and a new backup management tool for Android, according to WABetaInfo.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp is developing two new features for Android users. According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracking portal, a green dot indicator and a dedicated section for managing chat backups are under development.
The online indicator, spotted in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.26.24.5, displays a small green dot over a contact's profile photo when they are actively using the app. This allows users to check a contact's availability directly from the chat info screen, eliminating the need to open the conversation. The feature is expected to replace the existing ‘Online’ text label currently shown on the chat info screen.
According to WABetaInfo, users will be able to hide their own online status through privacy settings if they prefer not to share this information. The green dot design appears similar to the online indicators already used by other platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Slack, which let users see who is available to chat in real time.
Alongside the online indicator, WhatsApp is also said to be testing a dedicated backup management section within the app. This feature would allow users to view, delete, and duplicate previous backups, helping them free up storage space on their devices.
WABetaInfo reports that this backup tool is still in early development and is not yet available for beta testing. Once rolled out, it could also include quick shortcuts for managing Google Drive storage and accessing backup settings directly through Android's system settings.
Google is assisting with backup integration
WABetaInfo mentions that Google appears to be supporting the backup feature. It highlights that the latest Google Play Services update (version 26.23) already allows Android users to manage their WhatsApp backups directly from their device's system settings, suggesting closer integration between the two platforms.
Both features are currently in testing and are expected to roll out to users in the coming months, though WhatsApp has not confirmed an official release date for either update.