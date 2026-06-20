ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Testing Green Dot Online Indicator And New Backup Management Tool For Android

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is developing two new features for Android users. According to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracking portal, a green dot indicator and a dedicated section for managing chat backups are under development.

The online indicator, spotted in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.26.24.5, displays a small green dot over a contact's profile photo when they are actively using the app. This allows users to check a contact's availability directly from the chat info screen, eliminating the need to open the conversation. The feature is expected to replace the existing ‘Online’ text label currently shown on the chat info screen.

According to WABetaInfo, users will be able to hide their own online status through privacy settings if they prefer not to share this information. The green dot design appears similar to the online indicators already used by other platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Slack, which let users see who is available to chat in real time.

Alongside the online indicator, WhatsApp is also said to be testing a dedicated backup management section within the app. This feature would allow users to view, delete, and duplicate previous backups, helping them free up storage space on their devices.