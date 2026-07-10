ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Submits Reply To Government Notice Over 'Username' Feature, Centre Reviewing Response

Just recently, IT Secretary S Krishnan, speaking on the sidelines of the CII GCC Business Summit, had reminded that WhatsApp's reply on the username notice was due on Thursday. According to PTI, WhatsApp has now submitted its reply to the IT ministry and the government is currently examining it. The Centre has yet to officially acknowledge the submission.

The Centre had also directed Meta not to launch the feature until consultations on the issue were completed "to the satisfaction of the government". Subsequently, WhatsApp sought some more time to submit its responses and assured the government that it would not roll it out in India until discussions were complete.

While Meta presented usernames as a way to better protect privacy, some people raised concerns over its misuse and prompted the government to examine the feature. Meta then released a set of FAQs to clear the air around the feature. However, the Centre issued a notice to Meta last Wednesday, flagging concerns that it could materially increase incidents of online fraud, phishing, digital-arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.

Last week, WhatsApp announced the 'username' feature, which would allow users to connect with others on the platform without revealing their phone numbers. The feature is due for a rollout globally in the coming months, while reservations for the unique IDs were made available with the announcement.

New Delhi: Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has submitted its reply to the government's notice on the proposed "username" feature. According to PTI sources, the Centre is now examining the response.

The notice not only asked Meta to explain why action should not be initiated over WhatsApp's new feature that may increase incidents of cybercrime but also reminded the company that WhatsApp, as a significant social-media intermediary, is bound by due-diligence obligations under the IT Act and rules.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said last week that the ability to use a username is not yet live and that the feature will be rolled out slowly later this year. "To protect against impersonation, we have held the highest-profile names — think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts — so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners, and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well," the spokesperson had said.

Users still require a phone number to use WhatsApp, the company had said and added that it has built multiple layers of defence against scams involving usernames. It said that other users need to know the exact username to message others, and they will limit how many new people an account can contact, block repeated attempts to guess someone's username key, and have systems to detect and remove activity showing common impersonation and abuse patterns.

It further said that WhatsApp will show whether a first-time sender is a new account, a contact, a mutual group member, or from another country, before users respond. "When the feature becomes available, and someone sends a message for the first time via your username, we will show you if they are a new account, if they are your contact, if you have groups in common, and if they are based in a different country, so you can decide whether to respond," WhatsApp said.

Telegram and Signal Face Government Notices Over Username Feature

Telegram and Signal have had usernames for years. After WhatsApp decided to adopt the same feature globally and for 50 crore Indian users, the other two messaging services also came into the radar and were sent similar notices. At the summit, Krishnan was asked about responses from Telegram and Signal, to which he said the two platforms still had a little more time to respond.

Over the last few days, Meta and Telegram have also faced regulatory scrutiny on other issues. While the government issued a stern notice to Meta on child-sexual-abuse material in Instagram ads on Saturday, Telegram was served a notice, directing it to crack down on the "widespread dissemination" of pirated films, OTT content, and other audio-visual material through its platform.