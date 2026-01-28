ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Rolls Out Strict Account Settings For Protection Against Highly Sophisticated Cyber Attacks

Meta states that the Strict Account Settings is rolling out gradually over the coming weeks. ( Imaeg Credit: WhatsApp Blog )

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced a new lockdown-style feature called Strict Account Settings. It is designed to offer extreme safeguards against rare and highly-sophisticated cyber attacks to users like journalists or public-facing figures. With Strict Account Settings enabled, WhatsApp blocks attachments and media from people who are not in their contact list.

WhatsApp mentions that Strict Account Settings is one of the many ways that the instant messaging platform works to protect its users from the most sophisticated cyber threats. The company states that this high-security feature is rolling out gradually over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp highlights that once the Strict Account Settings are activated, the instant messaging app will go into the most restrictive settings and will limit its normal functioning and block attachments and media files from people who are not in the user’s contact list.

To enable it, a user needs to go to Settings > Privacy > Advanced > Strict Account Settings.

Along with this feature, WhatsApp now uses a programming language called Rust to protect users' photos, videos, and messages from spyware. This language switch allows them to share media files and chat without the fear of getting cyber attacked.