ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Starts Testing Chat Backups On Its Own Servers: Here's What This Means For Users

The new WhatsApp feature is currently available to select beta users ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has finally decided to move away from third-party cloud backup for user chats and use its own servers. The Meta-owned messaging platform has started rolling out its first-party cloud backup to select Android and iOS beta users on the latest versions.

This means users will no longer need to rely on Google Drive or iCloud storage to store their WhatsApp chat backup.

Earlier, WhatsApp chat backups did not occupy storage space on either Drive or iCloud. However, that was changed not very long ago. Since Google offers 15 GB of free Drive space and Apple offers 5 GB of free iCloud space, the WhatsApp chat backups ate up the available space on both platforms very quickly, requiring users to opt for paid subscription plans to take backups of chats carrying history, photos, videos, and other media. WhatsApp is rolling out its first-party backup provider (WABetaInfo) According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's first-party chat backup is also not free from this limitation, as the platform is only offering 2 GB of free backup storage for the chats on its server. Users who require higher storage will need to either subscribe to WhatsApp Plus to expand capacity to about 100 GB or opt for Meta One subscription for up to 4 TB of storage.