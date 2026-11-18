WhatsApp Starts Testing Chat Backups On Its Own Servers: Here's What This Means For Users
WhatsApp currently supports end-to-end encrypted chat backups via Google Drive on Android and iCloud on iPhone.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp has finally decided to move away from third-party cloud backup for user chats and use its own servers. The Meta-owned messaging platform has started rolling out its first-party cloud backup to select Android and iOS beta users on the latest versions.
This means users will no longer need to rely on Google Drive or iCloud storage to store their WhatsApp chat backup.
Earlier, WhatsApp chat backups did not occupy storage space on either Drive or iCloud. However, that was changed not very long ago. Since Google offers 15 GB of free Drive space and Apple offers 5 GB of free iCloud space, the WhatsApp chat backups ate up the available space on both platforms very quickly, requiring users to opt for paid subscription plans to take backups of chats carrying history, photos, videos, and other media.
According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's first-party chat backup is also not free from this limitation, as the platform is only offering 2 GB of free backup storage for the chats on its server. Users who require higher storage will need to either subscribe to WhatsApp Plus to expand capacity to about 100 GB or opt for Meta One subscription for up to 4 TB of storage.
If a user ends their subscription, WhatsApp will retain the latest backup for four months, giving users a chance to renew their subscription for the backed-up chats, after which it will be deleted permanently.
The chat backup on WhatsApp's servers supports end-to-end encryption, just like they do on Google Drive or iCloud backups. Users can enable encryption before the first backup using a passkey, a password, or an encryption key.
Currently, WhatsApp chat backups uploaded to Google Drive and iCloud do not support restoration across platforms. While a first-party backup was expected to solve this problem, it does not yet support this function. This means users will still need to employ phone-to-phone transfer tools when switching between iPhone and Android.
This could also change going forward considering the feature is currently in Beta and WhatsApp may either decide to either ditch it completely or add the cross-platform support for backups.