ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Launched Scheduled Messages Feature For All Users: Here's How To Use It

Scheduled messages arrive on time even when the phone is turned off and are completely secure because end-to-end encryption is in place. ( Image Credit: WhatsApp )

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has launched a new feature called Scheduled Messages. It lets users write a message now and have it sent automatically at a time they choose. Users can schedule text, photos or videos, and the feature works in both personal and group chats.

Users have asked for this feature for a long time, and WhatsApp has been working on it for a while. Meta is now rolling it out gradually to iPhone and Android users around the world.

Why is it useful? For example, if a user wants to wish a friend or relative a happy birthday at exactly midnight on December 17, 2026, they might worry about forgetting and have to set a reminder or alarm. Now, users can write the wish in advance and schedule it, so it goes out at the exact right time. Time limits According to the WhatsApp blog, users can schedule a message from 10 minutes up to 14 days ahead. How to schedule a message? Here are the steps to schedule a text message on WhatsApp: Step 1: Open WhatsApp.