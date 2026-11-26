WhatsApp Launched Scheduled Messages Feature For All Users: Here's How To Use It
WhatsApp has added Scheduled Messages. Users can write texts, photos or videos in advance and send them automatically between 10 minutes and 14 days later.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp has launched a new feature called Scheduled Messages. It lets users write a message now and have it sent automatically at a time they choose. Users can schedule text, photos or videos, and the feature works in both personal and group chats.
Users have asked for this feature for a long time, and WhatsApp has been working on it for a while. Meta is now rolling it out gradually to iPhone and Android users around the world.
rest now, child, the message you scheduled will be delivered https://t.co/aAH1m5e3zq— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) November 25, 2026
Why is it useful?
For example, if a user wants to wish a friend or relative a happy birthday at exactly midnight on December 17, 2026, they might worry about forgetting and have to set a reminder or alarm. Now, users can write the wish in advance and schedule it, so it goes out at the exact right time.
Time limits
According to the WhatsApp blog, users can schedule a message from 10 minutes up to 14 days ahead.
How to schedule a message?
Here are the steps to schedule a text message on WhatsApp:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp.
Step 2: Go to the chat of the person or group you want to message.
Step 3: Type your message.
Step 4: Press and hold the send button (do not just tap it).
Step 5: Choose the date and time you want the message to be delivered.
Step 6: Confirm.
The message will then be sent at the chosen time, and the recipient will see it as a normal message.
Be the first one to wish for their birthdays now. Scheduled messages on WA now.— Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) November 25, 2026
It is worth noting that users can view all their upcoming scheduled messages in one place. If their plan changes, they can delete a message before it is sent. It is not yet clear whether a user will be able to edit a message or reschedule it.
The message will then be sent on time even if the sender's phone is switched off or out of battery. WhatsApp says scheduled messages are protected by end-to-end encryption, meaning only the sender and the receiver can read them. Apps such as Telegram and Signal already offer this feature.