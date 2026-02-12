ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Says Russia Tried To Block App To Push Users Towards State-Owned 'Surveillance' Platform

WhatsApp says that are trying to keep users connected ( Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday issued a statement alleging that the Russian Government attempted to block the messaging application in the country to drive people towards a "state-owned surveillance app". Highlighting the app's 100 million users in Russia, the platform said that the move would be considered a backward step as it would lead to less safety for people in the country.

In a post on X, WhatsApp said, "Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia. We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected."

WhatsApp's statement comes shortly after Telegram founder Pavel Durov accused Russia of restricting access to the application.

Moscow has been pressuring Russians to adopt a more tightly controlled domestic online service. Authorities have threatened to slow down or ban foreign internet platforms that fail to comply with Russian laws, including requirements that data on Russian users be stored within the country.