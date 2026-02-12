WhatsApp Says Russia Tried To Block App To Push Users Towards State-Owned 'Surveillance' Platform
"Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app," WhatsApp posted on X.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday issued a statement alleging that the Russian Government attempted to block the messaging application in the country to drive people towards a "state-owned surveillance app". Highlighting the app's 100 million users in Russia, the platform said that the move would be considered a backward step as it would lead to less safety for people in the country.
In a post on X, WhatsApp said, "Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia. We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected."
WhatsApp's statement comes shortly after Telegram founder Pavel Durov accused Russia of restricting access to the application.
Moscow has been pressuring Russians to adopt a more tightly controlled domestic online service. Authorities have threatened to slow down or ban foreign internet platforms that fail to comply with Russian laws, including requirements that data on Russian users be stored within the country.
According to TASS, a major state-owned news agency in Russia, the country's telecom watchdog is taking measures to slow down WhatsApp over violations of Russian laws. It claimed that the messenger is used to organise and carry out terrorist activities in the country, and is also one of the main services used to defraud and extort money from citizens.
Dmitry Peskov, Russian Presidential Press Secretary, told the agency that WhatsApp would be unblocked in Russia if Meta complies with Russian laws and demonstrates readiness for dialogue.
"This is a matter of compliance with Russian laws. If Meta complies, it will enter into dialogue with the Russian authorities, and then there will be an opportunity to reach an agreement," he said. "If the corporation continues to cling to its uncompromising stance and, I would say, demonstrate absolute unwillingness to comply with Russian laws, then there will be no chances".
The development comes after the Russian watchdog threatened the Telegram application with "phased restrictions" if it refuses to comply with the laws.
Earlier, the Russian government required state-endorsed application Max to be pre-installed on all new smartphones and tablets sold in Russia. The app, which allows messaging and payment services, is being presented as an alternative to Telegram and WhatsApp.