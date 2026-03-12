ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Rolls Out Parent-Managed Accounts for Pre-Teen Users: Here’s How to Set It Up

The Parent-managed accounts on WhatsApp is available for both Android and iOS users. ( Image Credit: WhatsApp Blog )

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature, parent-managed accounts, on its platform, which allows parents and guardians (18 years and above) to set up and control WhatsApp accounts for pre-teen users, under 13 years of age. The feature includes a dedicated set of parental controls, designed to limit younger users' experience to messaging and calling in WhatsApp.

The Parent-managed accounts feature will be introduced gradually over the coming months. WhatsApp says it welcomes user feedback during the rollout as it continues to develop what it describes as the safest and most private way for families to stay connected. It is worth noting that the feature is available for both Android and iOS users.

How to set up a Parent-managed account on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp mentions that to set up a Parent-managed account, parents are required to keep their phone and their child’s phone side-by-side to link the two accounts. Once the account is linked, the parent or guardian gains control over who can contact the child's account and which groups they are permitted to join. Parents can also review message requests from unknown contacts and manage the account's privacy settings directly. Here are the steps:

For Android and iOS users

Step 1: Download the WhatsApp Messenger from the Google Play Store on your child’s device.

Step 2: Choose your language and tap Agree and continue.

Step 3: Tap More options and select Create a parent-managed account.

Step 4: Register and verify your child’s phone number.

Step 5: Enter your child’s birthday and confirm their age.

Step 6: Tap Continue to link to a parent’s account.