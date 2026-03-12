WhatsApp Rolls Out Parent-Managed Accounts for Pre-Teen Users: Here’s How to Set It Up
WhatsApp is rolling out parent-managed accounts for pre-teens, giving parents control over contacts, group access and privacy settings while keeping conversations end-to-end encrypted.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature, parent-managed accounts, on its platform, which allows parents and guardians (18 years and above) to set up and control WhatsApp accounts for pre-teen users, under 13 years of age. The feature includes a dedicated set of parental controls, designed to limit younger users' experience to messaging and calling in WhatsApp.
The Parent-managed accounts feature will be introduced gradually over the coming months. WhatsApp says it welcomes user feedback during the rollout as it continues to develop what it describes as the safest and most private way for families to stay connected. It is worth noting that the feature is available for both Android and iOS users.
How to set up a Parent-managed account on WhatsApp?
WhatsApp mentions that to set up a Parent-managed account, parents are required to keep their phone and their child’s phone side-by-side to link the two accounts. Once the account is linked, the parent or guardian gains control over who can contact the child's account and which groups they are permitted to join. Parents can also review message requests from unknown contacts and manage the account's privacy settings directly. Here are the steps:
For Android and iOS users
Step 1: Download the WhatsApp Messenger from the Google Play Store on your child’s device.
Step 2: Choose your language and tap Agree and continue.
Step 3: Tap More options and select Create a parent-managed account.
Step 4: Register and verify your child’s phone number.
Step 5: Enter your child’s birthday and confirm their age.
Step 6: Tap Continue to link to a parent’s account.
Once the setup is complete, parents or guardians are required to follow the steps below to link their child’s WhatsApp account with their phone.
Step 1: Scan the QR code displayed on your child’s device with your phone's camera and tap the link to be taken to WhatsApp.
Step 2: Tap Agree and continue.
Step 3: Verify your age.
Step 4: Create a 6-digit parent PIN.
Step 5: Confirm your parent PIN and tap Next.
Step 6: Tap Done and finish account setup on your child’s device.
Once the account is set up, parents or guardians need to enter their 6-digit parent PIN and tap Continue to complete setting up their pre-teen’s account. After completion, children will be able to enter their name and profile photo.
How Parent-managed account Works
WhatsApp highlights that all parental controls and settings on the managed device are secured behind a parent PIN, ensuring that only the parent or guardian can access or change them. This is intended to give families the tools to tailor their child's experience appropriately.
Even though parents or guardians have control over their pre-teens’ WhatsApp, they cannot view their children’s personal conversations as they remain private and protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption. The company stated that no one, including WhatsApp, can access or listen to those conversations.