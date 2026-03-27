ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features For Storage Management, Dual Accounts On iOS, And AI Photo Editing

The new features on WhatsApp are currently being rolled out and will be available soon. ( Image Credit: WhatsApp Blog )

Hyderabad: Meta has announced a set of new features on its instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. These features are designed to make the instant messaging platform more manageable. The update includes features that help users free up storage, seamlessly switch multiple accounts on iOS, and transfer chats from Android to iOS and vice versa. In addition, WhatsApp has also added Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features such as stickers that match users’ moods, Photo touch-ups with Meta AI, and Writing Help. Meta mentions that these features are currently being rolled out and will be available to everyone soon. New features on WhatsApp (Image Credit: WhatsApp Blog) WhatsApp New Features In-Chat Storage Management: Users can now identify and delete large files directly within individual chats without removing the entire conversation. They can clear unwanted files selectively by tapping the chat name and selecting Manage Storage. Meta has also added the option to delete only media files on WhatsApp when clearing a chat. This allows users to retain their message history while freeing up space.