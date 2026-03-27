WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features For Storage Management, Dual Accounts On iOS, And AI Photo Editing
WhatsApp is rolling out several new features, including in-chat storage management, dual accounts on iOS, cross-platform chat transfer, and Meta AI-powered photo editing tools.
Published : March 27, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Meta has announced a set of new features on its instant messaging platform, WhatsApp. These features are designed to make the instant messaging platform more manageable. The update includes features that help users free up storage, seamlessly switch multiple accounts on iOS, and transfer chats from Android to iOS and vice versa. In addition, WhatsApp has also added Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features such as stickers that match users’ moods, Photo touch-ups with Meta AI, and Writing Help.
Meta mentions that these features are currently being rolled out and will be available to everyone soon.
WhatsApp New Features
In-Chat Storage Management: Users can now identify and delete large files directly within individual chats without removing the entire conversation. They can clear unwanted files selectively by tapping the chat name and selecting Manage Storage. Meta has also added the option to delete only media files on WhatsApp when clearing a chat. This allows users to retain their message history while freeing up space.
iOS to Android Chat Transfer: WhatsApp's chat transfer feature has been expanded to support migration from iOS to Android, as well as transfers within the same operating system. Users can now move their full chat history, including photos and videos, across platforms within a few taps. This removes a longstanding issue for those switching devices.
Dual Accounts Now on iOS: WhatsApp has brought its dual-account functionality to iOS, the same feature that was already available on Android. Users can now keep two WhatsApp accounts simultaneously active on a single iPhone. This feature is useful for separating work and personal communications without carrying two devices. To help users know which account is currently active, their profile picture will be visible in the bottom navigation tab.
Sticker Suggestions and Emoji Swaps: WhatsApp will now suggest stickers as users type emojis, allowing a quick one-tap swap for a more expressive alternative. The feature is designed to make sticker discovery more natural within the flow of a conversation.
Photo touch-up with Meta AI: Users can now use Meta AI to edit photos directly within a chat before sending. With the help of this feature, users can remove unwanted elements, swap backgrounds, or apply a style filter. Meta mentions that the Meta AI feature may not be available to all users.
AI Writing Help: This AI tool can now draft a suggested response based on a user’s conversation, while keeping their chats completely private.