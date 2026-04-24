ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Rolls Out Mobile Recharge Feature For Prepaid Users In India: How To Top Up Your Phone Number

Hyderabad: Meta’s instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has launched a new feature in India, which allows users to recharge their prepaid SIMs. This feature is developed with the help of PayU, a Netherlands-based payment firm. With the help of this feature, WhatsApp users with prepaid SIMs will be able to browse recharge plans and complete them directly within the app. It is worth noting that the instant messaging platform already offers the facility to make bill payments and metro ticket bookings in select Indian cities.

The prepaid mobile recharge feature is being gradually rolled out for both Android and iOS users and will be available to users over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Prepaid mobile recharge

Prepaid users of Jio, Airtel, and Vi can choose from a range of recharge plans and complete recharges within a few taps without leaving WhatsApp. To access the prepaid mobile recharge feature, users need to tap the rupee (₹) symbol present alongside the camera icon at the top of the home screen. It allows users to access the payments section to carry out mobile recharges and access UPI for money transfers. Under this section, users can also access the metro ticketing services supported within the app.

WhatsApp Prepaid Mobile Recharge Feature (Image Credit: WhatsApp)

It is worth noting that the rupee icon is also available within individual chats, allowing users to send payments directly while messaging.

How to use the mobile recharge feature on WhatsApp

For Android and iOS users

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app.