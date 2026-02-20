WhatsApp Rollouts Group Message History, Allowing New Group Members Catch Up On Recent Chats: How Does It Work
Group Message History enables group admins and members to share between 25 and 100 recent messages with new group members while maintaining end-to-end encryption.
Hyderabad: WhatsApp has announced the rollout of a new feature, Group Message History, that allows group admins and members to share recent chat history with new members. This enables newcomers to get the context of what group members are talking about and allows them to catch up quickly. WhatsApp says the new feature was one of the most commonly requested updates by users.
With Group Message History, Meta (parent company of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook) aims to set a standard for private group chat experience on WhatsApp.
The new feature is gradually being rolled out. Users can access it on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.
Group Message History: How does it work?
The Group Message History feature enables group admins and existing members to send between 25 and 100 recent messages to a newly added member in a group chat. This allows them to catch up quickly without disrupting the flow of conversation. The feature is designed to eliminate the need to share screenshots or manually forward messages from the group chat to new members.
When a new member is added to a group, the person adding them will be prompted with the option to send recent messages. WhatsApp mentions that history shared with the new member(s) will be visually distinct from regular messages, and the entire group will be notified when it is sent. The feature also allows existing group members to see timestamps and sender information that have been shared with the new member. This is displayed for transparency in the group with existing members.
Both admins and members can choose to send chat history to new members. However, group admins have overall control in the group and can disable the feature for their groups entirely. Admins will always retain the ability to share history themselves.
Group Message History: End-to-end encryption
Similar to other personal messages on WhatsApp, shared message history remains end-to-end encrypted. This means that the contents shared by either an admin or an existing member cannot be accessed by third parties, including WhatsApp itself.
Earlier this year, WhatsApp also announced Strict Account Settings, a lockdown-style feature designed to protect high-risk users — such as journalists and public-facing figures — against rare but highly sophisticated cyberattacks.