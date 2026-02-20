ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Rollouts Group Message History, Allowing New Group Members Catch Up On Recent Chats: How Does It Work

WhatsApp says that Group Message History is being gradually rolled out. ( Image Credit: WhatsApp Blog )

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has announced the rollout of a new feature, Group Message History, that allows group admins and members to share recent chat history with new members. This enables newcomers to get the context of what group members are talking about and allows them to catch up quickly. WhatsApp says the new feature was one of the most commonly requested updates by users.

With Group Message History, Meta (parent company of WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook) aims to set a standard for private group chat experience on WhatsApp.

The new feature is gradually being rolled out. Users can access it on both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp.

Group Message History: How does it work?

The Group Message History feature enables group admins and existing members to send between 25 and 100 recent messages to a newly added member in a group chat. This allows them to catch up quickly without disrupting the flow of conversation. The feature is designed to eliminate the need to share screenshots or manually forward messages from the group chat to new members.