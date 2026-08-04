ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Puts Several Accounts 'Under Review' For 24 Hours Over Suspected Abuse

"Account in review. Date requested: 3 Aug 2026. Your account activity and device info is being checked to make sure it follows our terms of service. We will notify you of the result typically within 24 hours."

The disruption was highlighted around 8:00 PM IST on Monday when users shared that their WhatsApp account was put under review without any prior warning from Meta.

New Delhi: Several WhatsApp users, including those in India, experienced a disruption as the Meta-owned instant messaging platform put them "under review" for 24 hours, suspecting a violation of its terms of service. The application blocked all the features for such accounts, prompting them to flag the issue on social media.

Underneath these remarks, the application presented two links to learn about account issues, which include "How to use WhatsApp responsibly. See guidance." and "About stolen phone and accounts".

One affected user asked for help on social media and wrote, "My WhatsApp account has been disabled without any explanation. I have already submitted an appeal, but the review page only displays a generic message stating that it will typically be reviewed within 24 hours."

Another account posted, "My WhatsApp account was suddenly disabled without any warning. I only use the official app, and my work depends on WhatsApp. Please help. This was so unnecessary."

A WhatsApp spokesperson acknowledged the review action and said, "We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong, and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting."

(With inputs from the agency)