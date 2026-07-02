WhatsApp Publishes FAQs On Username Feature Amid Government Scrutiny Over Fraud Risks
WhatsApp has released detailed FAQs on its upcoming username feature, addressing government concerns over impersonation and fraud while explaining new safeguards for users.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp has published a detailed set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on its controversial username feature. The FAQs outline how it plans to address concerns around impersonation, scams, and unwanted contact as users begin reserving usernames. The move comes amid a notice from the Centre to Meta flagging fraud and impersonation risks, which warned against rolling out the feature until consultations are completed "to the satisfaction of the government".
How will Usernames work?
The new feature will allow users to create unique usernames for connecting on WhatsApp without sharing phone numbers. According to the FAQs, usernames will remain optional and cannot be searched by strangers. Users can also add a "username key," requiring both the username and the key before anyone can make contact.
WhatsApp said well-known names, including those of public figures, celebrities, government entities, and Meta-verified accounts, have been reserved so they can only be claimed by legitimate owners. Users linking their Instagram or Facebook accounts can claim matching usernames to help verify ownership, with the option to unlink those accounts afterwards.
Username reservations are here, as more and more people claim theirs, here’s answers to the top questions you’re asking ⬇️— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) July 1, 2026
Q: Are usernames mandatory?
A: Nope, they are optional.
Q: What if the username I want isn’t available?
A: There’s a few reasons you might not be able to…
Safeguards against Impersonation and Scams
The platform said it will monitor blocks and reports to act against scammers, while cautioning that claims about popular usernames already being reserved are false, insisting only legitimate account owners can claim protected names.
On impersonation specifically, WhatsApp clarified that usernames are not yet available for messaging. Once they are, users receiving a message from someone new will see the sender's country of origin along with a first-time outreach warning. Existing protections, including alerts for unknown senders and the ability to block or report, will remain in place.
WhatsApp also addressed discoverability concerns, noting that just as phone numbers cannot be searched within the app, usernames cannot be searched either. The company recommends pairing a username with a username key and choosing one unique to WhatsApp to minimise unwanted contact.
Linking and Changing Usernames
Users are not required to link other Meta accounts unless they want a username matching their Instagram or Facebook handle. Usernames can also be changed later, provided the new choice is available.
WhatsApp said it opened reservations ahead of the feature's full launch later this year to give people time to secure their preferred usernames, adding that it is continuing to gather feedback before the wider rollout.