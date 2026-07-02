ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Publishes FAQs On Username Feature Amid Government Scrutiny Over Fraud Risks

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp has published a detailed set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on its controversial username feature. The FAQs outline how it plans to address concerns around impersonation, scams, and unwanted contact as users begin reserving usernames. The move comes amid a notice from the Centre to Meta flagging fraud and impersonation risks, which warned against rolling out the feature until consultations are completed "to the satisfaction of the government".

How will Usernames work?

The new feature will allow users to create unique usernames for connecting on WhatsApp without sharing phone numbers. According to the FAQs, usernames will remain optional and cannot be searched by strangers. Users can also add a "username key," requiring both the username and the key before anyone can make contact.

WhatsApp said well-known names, including those of public figures, celebrities, government entities, and Meta-verified accounts, have been reserved so they can only be claimed by legitimate owners. Users linking their Instagram or Facebook accounts can claim matching usernames to help verify ownership, with the option to unlink those accounts afterwards.

Safeguards against Impersonation and Scams