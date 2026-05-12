WhatsApp Plus Premium Plan Rolls Out To iOS Users With Customisation Features
WABetaInfo reports WhatsApp is expanding its Plus premium subscription to limited iOS users, offering themes, custom icons, and more for a monthly fee.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp is bringing its premium subscription tier, WhatsApp Plus, to a limited number of iOS users following an earlier rollout for Android, according to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracking portal. It is noted that the broader availability of the premium plan is expected to roll out over the coming weeks.
What is WhatsApp Plus?
WhatsApp Plus is an optional paid plan that offers a range of personalisation and enhanced features for a small monthly fee, while retaining the core messaging experience of the instant messaging platform. WABetaInfo mentions that the paid plan is exclusively available within WhatsApp Messenger and not available for WhatsApp Business.
Users who do not subscribe retain full access to all standard messaging, calling, and existing features without any restrictions. The plan simply layers additional customisation and control options on top of the standard experience for those who choose to pay.
WhatsApp Plus: Pricing and availability
The WhatsApp tracking portal mentions that the pricing of the WhatsApp Plus plan varies by region. In Europe, the subscription is listed at €2.49 per month, while users in Pakistan are charged PKR 229.00, and those in Mexico pay $29.00 per month. A free trial period of up to one month may also be available to eligible users before committing to the plan.
The subscription renews each month automatically and must be cancelled at least 24 hours before the next billing date to avoid further charges. Users can manage or cancel their subscription directly through the App Store.
WhatsApp Plus is currently available to a limited group of iOS users on the latest version of the app, with broader availability expected over the coming weeks.
WhatsApp Plus: Features
WABetaInfo highlights that the premium plan currently includes six new features, with more planned for future updates. Subscribers can gain access to premium stickers featuring animated overlay effects through the WhatsApp Sticker Store. These packs are optional to download, and even non-subscribers can view premium stickers when they are shared in a conversation.
One of the key additions in the premium plan is app themes. Subscribers can choose from 18 accent colours, including Vibrant Blue, Royal Purple, Coral Orange, and Forest Green, which are applied uniformly across the interface, replacing the default green scheme.
WhatsApp Plus also offers a selection of 14 alternative app icons, ranging from classic designs to more stylised and decorative interpretations, including glitter-effect and black-and-white options.
For users who manage multiple conversations, the plan raises the pinned chats limit from 3 to 20, keeping a greater number of contacts and group conversations readily accessible at the top of the chat list.
Chat list management is also enhanced for subscribers, who can apply a single theme, shared alert tone, and unified ringtone across all conversations within a given list simultaneously.
The plan also adds 10 new call ringtones, including Flutter, Tempo, Ripple, Meadow, and Carnival, designed to make WhatsApp calls more distinguishable from notifications from