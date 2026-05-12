ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Plus Premium Plan Rolls Out To iOS Users With Customisation Features

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is bringing its premium subscription tier, WhatsApp Plus, to a limited number of iOS users following an earlier rollout for Android, according to WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracking portal. It is noted that the broader availability of the premium plan is expected to roll out over the coming weeks.

What is WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is an optional paid plan that offers a range of personalisation and enhanced features for a small monthly fee, while retaining the core messaging experience of the instant messaging platform. WABetaInfo mentions that the paid plan is exclusively available within WhatsApp Messenger and not available for WhatsApp Business.

Users who do not subscribe retain full access to all standard messaging, calling, and existing features without any restrictions. The plan simply layers additional customisation and control options on top of the standard experience for those who choose to pay.

WhatsApp Plus: Pricing and availability

The WhatsApp tracking portal mentions that the pricing of the WhatsApp Plus plan varies by region. In Europe, the subscription is listed at €2.49 per month, while users in Pakistan are charged PKR 229.00, and those in Mexico pay $29.00 per month. A free trial period of up to one month may also be available to eligible users before committing to the plan.

The subscription renews each month automatically and must be cancelled at least 24 hours before the next billing date to avoid further charges. Users can manage or cancel their subscription directly through the App Store.

WhatsApp Plus is currently available to a limited group of iOS users on the latest version of the app, with broader availability expected over the coming weeks.