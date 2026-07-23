ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp's PDF Editing Feature Rolls Out Globally On Web And Desktop

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has announced Adobe Acrobat integration to let users view PDFs without downloading them onto their device. The feature also comes equipped with the ability to make lightweight edits to the document, such as highlighting and annotating, right in the chat.

The feature was already available for some users, including in India, but it is now available globally on WhatsApp Web and the desktop application.

WhatsApp has over 3 billion users across the world, and a large number of them use it to send documents. Earlier, users were required to download the file on their device and then open it in another app. However, the Acrobat integration lets users not only view the PDF in full screen right inside the chat but also enables the use of markup tools for highlighting, underlining, and striking some of the text.

WhatsApp also allows users to open password-protected files. Notably, viewing the document inside the chat does not break end-to-end encryption.