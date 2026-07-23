WhatsApp's PDF Editing Feature Rolls Out Globally On Web And Desktop
WhatsApp Web and Desktop users across the world can now view and edit PDFs directly in the chat, thanks to the Acrobat integration.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp has announced Adobe Acrobat integration to let users view PDFs without downloading them onto their device. The feature also comes equipped with the ability to make lightweight edits to the document, such as highlighting and annotating, right in the chat.
The feature was already available for some users, including in India, but it is now available globally on WhatsApp Web and the desktop application.
WhatsApp has over 3 billion users across the world, and a large number of them use it to send documents. Earlier, users were required to download the file on their device and then open it in another app. However, the Acrobat integration lets users not only view the PDF in full screen right inside the chat but also enables the use of markup tools for highlighting, underlining, and striking some of the text.
WhatsApp also allows users to open password-protected files. Notably, viewing the document inside the chat does not break end-to-end encryption.
The integration also lets users draw on the PDF for review purposes and send the edited document back. There is also a new 'Edit in Acrobat' option, which transfers the document into Adobe Acrobat on the web and lets users access advanced editing tools, such as generating a summary, editing text and images, changing the document to JPG or Word, compressing it, combining it with other files, setting up password protection, organising pages, and signing the document. However, users require an Acrobat Pro subscription for most of these functions.
The Acrobat interface also allows users to send the edited file back to WhatsApp within the same chat.
The new capabilities are part of other new features WhatsApp rolled out, which include:
- Signing up for WhatsApp on iPad: WhatsApp for iPad was introduced last year, but it did not have the ability to make a new account. It supports registration of a new WhatsApp account directly on the iPad app.
- Revamped CarPlay and Android Auto: WhatsApp has updated the experience on both CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing users to hear and respond to messages, make calls, and see their call history, all without using their hands.
- Sharing Music: WhatsApp has also added the ability to share a song straight from Apple Music or Spotify to their WhatsApp Status.