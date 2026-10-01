ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Launches New Parental Controls For Teens

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has introduced a new set of parental controls designed to help families manage how teenagers use the app, while keeping their personal messages private.

Parents will be able to choose privacy settings for their teens, such as who can see their profile photo or add them to groups. If a teen wants to change any of these settings, they will need their parent's approval, confirmed through a parent-set PIN.

The instant messaging platform said parents have told them they want to guide their teens through how they communicate, without having to read their messages directly. The new optional controls allow parents and teens to set up the WhatsApp experience that works best for their family.

To help parents stay informed about who their teen is talking to, they will receive notifications when their teen joins or leaves a group, or when a group their teen is part of grows significantly in size.

Parents will also be able to manage how their teen uses Channels, as well as control whose Status updates their teen can view and who can see their teen's own updates. In addition, parents can choose the right Meta AI experience for their teen, selecting between the standard setting for users aged 13 and above, or a stricter "Limited Content" option.

Built with families in mind

WhatsApp said this is only the first step, and further controls will be added over time based on feedback from families. The company says the aim of parental controls is to support open conversations between parents and teens about how WhatsApp is used, while ensuring personal messages remain private.

The controls are designed to be simple to set up, using a single PIN along with clear alerts to keep parents informed. Since every family's needs are different, the controls are entirely optional. Parents can decide how much oversight their teen needs and can adjust or turn off the controls at any time.

WhatsApp stressed that even when parental controls are switched on, a teen's personal messages and calls remain fully private. These remain protected by end-to-end encryption, meaning no one outside the conversation, including WhatsApp itself, can see or hear them.