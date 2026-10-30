ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Rolls Out Four New Group Chat Features: Pin Messages Forever, Filter Mentions, Mention Filters, And More

WhatsApp rolls out four new group features. ( Image Credit: WhatsApp Blog )

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has introduced four new updates designed to make group chats easier to follow, especially after a period of being away. The changes address some of the most common frustrations with busy group conversations, from catching up on missed messages to staying on top of mentions.

Pin messages for as long as you need

Users can now choose to pin important messages in a group chat permanently, rather than setting a time limit. Previously, pinned messages would expire after a period. The new option is useful for keeping key information, such as a meeting link, address or important announcement, visible at the top of the chat indefinitely. Share message history after someone joins Earlier this year, WhatsApp made it possible to send recent message history to new group members at the point of adding them. The option has now been expanded. Group admins or members can send recent messages to someone retroactively, after they have already joined, simply by tapping their name in the chat. All messages shared this way remain end-to-end encrypted, in line with WhatsApp's standard privacy protections. Also Read: After Chrome, Now Fake WhatsApp App On Google Play Store Downloaded Over 500,000 Times