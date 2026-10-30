WhatsApp Rolls Out Four New Group Chat Features: Pin Messages Forever, Filter Mentions, Mention Filters, And More
WhatsApp has introduced four new group chat features, including permanent message pinning, group status updates, mention filters, and retroactive message history sharing.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp has introduced four new updates designed to make group chats easier to follow, especially after a period of being away. The changes address some of the most common frustrations with busy group conversations, from catching up on missed messages to staying on top of mentions.
Pin messages for as long as you need
Users can now choose to pin important messages in a group chat permanently, rather than setting a time limit. Previously, pinned messages would expire after a period. The new option is useful for keeping key information, such as a meeting link, address or important announcement, visible at the top of the chat indefinitely.
Share message history after someone joins
Earlier this year, WhatsApp made it possible to send recent message history to new group members at the point of adding them. The option has now been expanded. Group admins or members can send recent messages to someone retroactively, after they have already joined, simply by tapping their name in the chat. All messages shared this way remain end-to-end encrypted, in line with WhatsApp's standard privacy protections.
Group status updates
WhatsApp has introduced a group status feature that allows members to share casual updates with a specific group rather than all their contacts. Everyone in the group can view, react to, and add their own status updates. Like regular WhatsApp statuses, these disappear after 24 hours, keeping things light and timely without cluttering the main chat.
Filter chats by mentions and replies
A new chat filter allows users to quickly find group conversations where they were specifically mentioned or received a direct reply, including messages that used @all. Instead of scrolling through every unread conversation, users can now jump straight to the chats that are most relevant to them.
Apart from this, WhatsApp also reminded users of a few existing features. They have the ability to reply privately to one person within a group, the option to restrict polls to a single answer, and member tags that let people add context about who they are in a group, such as Sam's Dad or Treasurer.