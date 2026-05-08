ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Launches Business AI In India: Meta-Powered Business Assistant With 24/7 Customer Support

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced the introduction of a new feature called Business AI for the WhatsApp Business app. The feature focuses on offering customer support using Artificial Intelligence (AI). It allows businesses to automate customer queries 24/7, capture leads, book appointments, and drive sales, without the need to install any third-party tools.

The Business AI feature is available across all native languages in India. It can be customised using a business's own product catalogues, documents, and profile information, allowing it to automate responses to frequently asked questions on topics ranging from pricing and discounts to shipping and product availability. In the coming weeks, the feature will also support a UPI-based payment facility, enabling transactions directly within a WhatsApp chat.

Business owners retain full control of the feature, as they can manually step into any conversation at any point, adjust how the AI operates, or disable the feature entirely when required. Business AI will roll out to all eligible businesses in India over the coming weeks.

How to enable Business AI on the WhatsApp Business app?

Eligible businesses using the WhatsApp Business app can activate the feature by navigating to the Tools tab and selecting 'Your Business AI', where a guided setup process is available. Further information is accessible via the WhatsApp Business Help Centre or at the Meta Business AI page.

Who will benefit from this feature?