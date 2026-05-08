WhatsApp Launches Business AI In India: Meta-Powered Business Assistant With 24/7 Customer Support
Meta has launched Business AI on the WhatsApp Business app in India, enabling small businesses to automate customer support in the WhatsApp Business app.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 8:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced the introduction of a new feature called Business AI for the WhatsApp Business app. The feature focuses on offering customer support using Artificial Intelligence (AI). It allows businesses to automate customer queries 24/7, capture leads, book appointments, and drive sales, without the need to install any third-party tools.
The Business AI feature is available across all native languages in India. It can be customised using a business's own product catalogues, documents, and profile information, allowing it to automate responses to frequently asked questions on topics ranging from pricing and discounts to shipping and product availability. In the coming weeks, the feature will also support a UPI-based payment facility, enabling transactions directly within a WhatsApp chat.
Business owners retain full control of the feature, as they can manually step into any conversation at any point, adjust how the AI operates, or disable the feature entirely when required. Business AI will roll out to all eligible businesses in India over the coming weeks.
How to enable Business AI on the WhatsApp Business app?
Eligible businesses using the WhatsApp Business app can activate the feature by navigating to the Tools tab and selecting 'Your Business AI', where a guided setup process is available. Further information is accessible via the WhatsApp Business Help Centre or at the Meta Business AI page.
Who will benefit from this feature?
The Business AI feature focuses mainly on India's small and medium-sized businesses, which have long struggled to manage high volumes of customer enquiries with limited resources. According to a 2025 Kantar study, 91 per cent of online adults in India chat with a business on a weekly basis, making WhatsApp a central channel for commerce and customer communication across the country.
Ravi Garg, Director of Business Messaging at Meta India, described AI as a potential game-changer for the sector. "Managing high volumes of customer queries with limited resources remains one of the biggest challenges for small businesses," he said, adding that Business AI ensures businesses never miss a customer query outside business hours or during periods of peak demand.
Early Adopters Report Significant Results
Two businesses that participated in the early rollout have already reported tangible gains. Soil Concept, a plant-based personal care brand, had previously been losing leads that arrived outside business hours. Following the integration of Business AI, the brand reported a conversion rate of 80–90 per cent and has grown its customer base to over 15,000. Co-founder Tuba Siddiqui noted that the setup required no coding or complex software — simply uploading a product catalogue was sufficient for the AI to learn the business's tone and offerings.
The Purple Sunset, a personalised gifting business managing 60–70 customer queries daily, reported a 40 per cent increase in sales after adoption, with founder Gunveen Kaur stating that the AI was operational within a few hours and capable of closing six to seven orders daily through query handling alone.