WhatsApp Is Planning To Introduce Voice And Video Calling Features For WhatsApp Web
The voice and video features for group chat in WhatsApp Web could support up to 32 participants.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp is developing voice and video call functionalities for WhatsApp Web, reported WABetaInfo, a portal dedicated to tracking WhatsApp features. It means that users can place a voice or video call without installing the native desktop apps for WhatsApp on Windows or Mac.
The publication confirmed that the feature is still under development and has yet to become available for beta testing. This means it could be a while for the voice and video call functionality to arrive on WhatsApp Web.
As per the report, the new feature would also be available for group chats, but they will have certain limitations. It is done to ensure that the voice and video calls have a stable and high-quality calling experience without any interruptions, WABetaInfo notes.
These calls are expected to support up to 32 participants, although an official confirmation is still awaited. WABetaInfo states that it is still unclear whether WhatsApp will initially introduce the group call functionality with a lower participant capacity, such as 8 or 16 users, or whether it will come with a 32 participant limit straight away.
To make a seamless user experience across web, desktop, and mobile WhatsApp apps, the social media platform could create a call link feature. With this, users could directly generate a shareable link that others can use to join either voice or video calls in a group chat.
Apart from this, WhatsApp could also introduce the ability to schedule both voice and video calls. WABetaInfo mentions that a scheduled call could include a name and description, which would allow other users to know the purpose of the meeting. In a scheduled call, users will be able to specify approximate start and end times.
WABetaInfo highlights that a scheduled call does mean that a call will instantly and automatically start and stop at the specified time. Instead, users will be able to create an event, which would be shared with the users involved, so that they know in advance of the scheduled call. The scheduled call interface could be similar to Zoom.