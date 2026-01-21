ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Is Planning To Introduce Voice And Video Calling Features For WhatsApp Web

Currently, the voice and video features in WhatsApp Web is not available in beta testing. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Meta-owned WhatsApp is developing voice and video call functionalities for WhatsApp Web, reported WABetaInfo, a portal dedicated to tracking WhatsApp features. It means that users can place a voice or video call without installing the native desktop apps for WhatsApp on Windows or Mac.

The publication confirmed that the feature is still under development and has yet to become available for beta testing. This means it could be a while for the voice and video call functionality to arrive on WhatsApp Web.

As per the report, the new feature would also be available for group chats, but they will have certain limitations. It is done to ensure that the voice and video calls have a stable and high-quality calling experience without any interruptions, WABetaInfo notes.

These calls are expected to support up to 32 participants, although an official confirmation is still awaited. WABetaInfo states that it is still unclear whether WhatsApp will initially introduce the group call functionality with a lower participant capacity, such as 8 or 16 users, or whether it will come with a 32 participant limit straight away.