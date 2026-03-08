WhatsApp Introduces Sticker Suggestion Feature For iOS Users: How To Use It?
iPhone users can now browse stickers on WhatsApp by typing relevant emojis in the chatbox, making conversations more expressive.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for iPhone users that automatically suggests stickers based on the emoji typed in a conversation. It displays relevant sticker options as soon as a user types an emoji into the chat box. This eliminates the need for users to manually browse sticker packs on the keyboard or scroll through different sticker packs. The update was included in WhatsApp's iOS version 26.8.76. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is rolling out the feature gradually, with availability expected for all iPhone users within the coming weeks.
How to use the new sticker suggestion feature for iOS on WhatsApp
The sticker suggestion feature for iOS was first spotted by WABetaInfo — a WhatsApp news and updates tracking portal — in iOS version 26.8.75 before being officially confirmed in the 26.8.76 changelog.
In the new update, if a user types a laughing emoji sticker, humorous reaction stickers appear. They can also try the heart emoji, angry emoji, and sad emoji to get love-themed, anger-themed, and sad-themed stickers, respectively. Users can tap any suggestion to send it instantly. They can also select "Show more results" to browse additional packs, including third-party options.
This update is one of several new additions from WhatsApp. The instant messaging platform recently launched Group Message History that enables new group members to view previous conversations.
In addition to this, earlier this year, WhatsApp also introduced a lockdown-style feature called Strict Account Settings. This update provides users, such as journalists or public-facing figures, with extreme protection against rare and highly sophisticated cyberattacks. It blocks documents and media from people who are not in their contact list.
Apart from this, one of the reports from WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp will allow iOS users to schedule a message by typing their message and selecting a specific date and time for delivery. This feature was seen in the iOS 26.7.10.72 WhatsApp beta update, which is similar to WhatsApp's existing Business Broadcasts feature.
Moreover, the WhatsApp tracking portal has also mentioned that WhatsApp is developing a Periodic SIM-binding feature for Indian phone numbers. WABetaInfo mentions that this feature is being developed in compliance with the new regulation issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communication in India.