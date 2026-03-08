ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Introduces Sticker Suggestion Feature For iOS Users: How To Use It?

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has introduced a new feature for iPhone users that automatically suggests stickers based on the emoji typed in a conversation. It displays relevant sticker options as soon as a user types an emoji into the chat box. This eliminates the need for users to manually browse sticker packs on the keyboard or scroll through different sticker packs. The update was included in WhatsApp's iOS version 26.8.76. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform is rolling out the feature gradually, with availability expected for all iPhone users within the coming weeks.

How to use the new sticker suggestion feature for iOS on WhatsApp

The sticker suggestion feature for iOS was first spotted by WABetaInfo — a WhatsApp news and updates tracking portal — in iOS version 26.8.75 before being officially confirmed in the 26.8.76 changelog.

In the new update, if a user types a laughing emoji sticker, humorous reaction stickers appear. They can also try the heart emoji, angry emoji, and sad emoji to get love-themed, anger-themed, and sad-themed stickers, respectively. Users can tap any suggestion to send it instantly. They can also select "Show more results" to browse additional packs, including third-party options.