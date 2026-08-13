ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Scam Alert' Feature That Detects Suspicious Messages Without Breaking Encryption

The model is trained on patterns observed in scam conversations that users reported to WhatsApp. Based on the conversation structure and linguistic signals, it performs on-device probabilistic classification.

Once the user turns on Scam Alert, it downloads a machine learning model to the device, where it runs inferences to classify whether incoming messages from non-contacts match known scam patterns.

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has shared an early look at its new Scam Alert feature and started a limited rollout in beta. The new feature is optional and uses an on-device machine learning model to identify scams and alert users without breaking end-to-end encryption. Meta says that the message content neither leaves the device for classification nor is sent to WhatsApp, Meta, or anyone else.

If the model identifies a message as a likely scam attempt, it sends the user a warning in the chat, which is not visible to the other person. The user can then decide to block, report, or continue the conversation. If they think a warning is incorrectly flagged, they can mark the chat as trusted, following which the warning will be removed and Scam Alert will not flag that chat again.

Privacy aspect of the new feature

Meta says that recent advances in on-device machine learning models have made it possible to run accurate text classification entirely on mobile hardware without compromising device performance. Scam Alert is no different.

Privacy-preserving analytics from Scam Alert shared by Meta (Image Credits: WhatsApp)

For privacy, Meta says that all inference happens on-device and no message content leaves the user device for classification—as mentioned earlier. The minimal telemetry needed to measure whether the feature is working is sent to WhatsApp as differentially private aggregates after being processed within a confidential computing environment, Meta adds. The data is limited to two categories, including warning counts and user action counts to check how many times the on-device model surfaced a scam warning and whether users find the warnings accurate.

The company adds that it cannot deliver a specific model to a specific user. "Every model version, including experimental variants, is published on a public transparency ledger before it is deployed," Meta says, emphasising that no targeted model delivery is possible.