ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Introduces New Group Chat Features: Member Tags, Text Stickers, And Event Reminders

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has announced the launch of new features for group chats, which include member tags, text stickers, and event reminders. The Meta-owned messaging platform says that the new features will improve the group chat experience by allowing participants to express themselves better.

These new updates join features like the ability to share large files up to 2GB, HD media, screen sharing, voice chats, and more in the group chats. Highlighting the advantages of group chats on the app for allowing users to stay connected with the people in their lives and to prepare for special celebrations or make plans for a future event, WhatsApp says that the new features aim to upgrade these aspects. Let's take a detailed look at these new updates.

Member Tags in WhatsApp Group Chats

Sometimes, you may not know everyone in a group chat, which can leave you wondering who some people are. The newly introduced member tags feature helps solve this by allowing users to assign tags to themselves—making introductions easier and more engaging. These tags can also be used playfully, letting members label themselves as "the planner" or "the responsible one."

What’s more, tags are unique to each group chat. This means you can choose a different tag for every group you're in. For example, someone might go by "Anna’s Dad" in one group and "Goalkeeper" in their weekend football squad.