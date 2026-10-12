ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Now Lets Users Schedule Messages On Beta App: How It Works

WhatsApp Android beta starts receiving the ability to schedule messages ( AFP )

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has started rolling out the ability to schedule messages in the latest version of the Android beta application. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is compatible with both individual and group chats, letting users set a date and time to send messages, which includes text, photos, videos, and links. The functionality works even if the device is offline during the scheduled time of the message.

The feature was under development for several months and has finally become available for some Android beta users on version 2.26.40.7. As the feature rolls out to everyone on the beta app, the stable release is also expected to receive the update in the coming days after WhatsApp has finished testing every aspect associated with the scheduling function. Recently, WhatsApp introduced new parental controls for teens and added the functionality to make bill payments in the stable channel.

How to schedule messages on WhatsApp WhatsApp's message scheduling feature works like Gmail's email scheduler. According to WABetaInfo, users can access the feature by tapping and holding the send button. This action opens a bottom sheet that lets users select the day/date and time to send the message. The functionality is available on both individual chats and group chats. How to schedule messages and manage scheduled messages on WhatsApp (WABetaInfo) To schedule a photo or video in a chat, users need to open the gallery picker, select the media file, and then tap and hold the send button to set a time. They can also schedule messages from the drawing editor, where they can edit the photo or add a caption before selecting a date and time for the message to be sent.