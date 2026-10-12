WhatsApp Now Lets Users Schedule Messages On Beta App: How It Works
The functionality to schedule messages, photos, videos, and links on WhatsApp has started to roll out in the latest Android beta application.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 12:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp has started rolling out the ability to schedule messages in the latest version of the Android beta application. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature is compatible with both individual and group chats, letting users set a date and time to send messages, which includes text, photos, videos, and links. The functionality works even if the device is offline during the scheduled time of the message.
The feature was under development for several months and has finally become available for some Android beta users on version 2.26.40.7. As the feature rolls out to everyone on the beta app, the stable release is also expected to receive the update in the coming days after WhatsApp has finished testing every aspect associated with the scheduling function. Recently, WhatsApp introduced new parental controls for teens and added the functionality to make bill payments in the stable channel.
How to schedule messages on WhatsApp
WhatsApp's message scheduling feature works like Gmail's email scheduler. According to WABetaInfo, users can access the feature by tapping and holding the send button. This action opens a bottom sheet that lets users select the day/date and time to send the message. The functionality is available on both individual chats and group chats.
To schedule a photo or video in a chat, users need to open the gallery picker, select the media file, and then tap and hold the send button to set a time. They can also schedule messages from the drawing editor, where they can edit the photo or add a caption before selecting a date and time for the message to be sent.
Managing scheduled messages
WhatsApp seems to be registering the scheduled time when it happens, as the application sends the message at the designated time even when the app is closed or the device is offline. According to the publication, the scheduled messages remain end-to-end encrypted. WhatsApp is expected to share the technical details of how the function works at the time of its rollout for the stable channel.
Users can schedule a message up to two weeks in advance. The earliest a message can be scheduled is 10 minutes from the current time.
Users can also head to the chat information screen to see "Scheduled messages". They can also choose to delete such messages. The receiver will not be informed about any such action.