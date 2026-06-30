WhatsApp Introduces Usernames To Protect Phone Numbers: How To Reserve Yours
WhatsApp is launching usernames to let users connect without revealing phone numbers. Reservations are now open, with full rollout expected in the coming months.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 9:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp is finally introducing usernames, which will allow users to safeguard their phone number when they just want to connect over the messaging service. It will be just like sharing an Instagram or Telegram ID to connect with other people without revealing one's phone number.
There are numerous instances when you want to connect and chat with someone but are not comfortable sharing your digits. Phone numbers are personal and are tied to a lot of things, including your bank and government services, making people hesitant to share it with just anyone. The same goes for joining a WhatsApp group where your phone number gets shared with every participant.
Reservations are open, but the launch will take time
Starting this week, users can reserve a username, but they will have to wait until later this year to actually use it. WhatsApp says that it will be rolling out usernames gradually over the coming months, but they are opening reservations early so that "everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them".
Considering the platform has over 3 billion users worldwide, it would be pretty hard to find the username one wants when the feature launches. So, it is basically early bird catching the worm.
Sharing the news about username reservations, the new WhatsApp head, Kunal Shah, called it "a more private way to connect". He also quipped that he was lucky enough to join WhatsApp at the perfect time so he could claim his username before releasing it to the world.
How to set up WhatsApp username
Once WhatsApp usernames become available in a user's country, they will be notified about it within the application. Meanwhile, username reservations are live for everyone globally. This unique identifier will start with the "@" symbol followed by letters and/or numbers of their choosing.
Reserving the username requires only a few taps. Just open WhatsApp and go to Settings > Account > Username.
Usernames are optional on WhatsApp, meaning you can choose not to have one. Users can also change their reserved username or delete it at any time.
WhatsApp believes that usernames on the messaging platform will let creators on Meta and Facebook choose a constant identity across services. For people who have trouble thinking of unique usernames, WhatsApp has introduced a username generator to make one.
Also, WhatsApp has added an optional function called 'username key' to let users control who can reach them on WhatsApp using their username. The other person would need to know this key before messaging them. This feature is expected to safeguard against unsolicited connections.