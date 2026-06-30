ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Introduces Usernames To Protect Phone Numbers: How To Reserve Yours

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is finally introducing usernames, which will allow users to safeguard their phone number when they just want to connect over the messaging service. It will be just like sharing an Instagram or Telegram ID to connect with other people without revealing one's phone number.

There are numerous instances when you want to connect and chat with someone but are not comfortable sharing your digits. Phone numbers are personal and are tied to a lot of things, including your bank and government services, making people hesitant to share it with just anyone. The same goes for joining a WhatsApp group where your phone number gets shared with every participant.

Reservations are open, but the launch will take time

Starting this week, users can reserve a username, but they will have to wait until later this year to actually use it. WhatsApp says that it will be rolling out usernames gradually over the coming months, but they are opening reservations early so that "everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them".

Considering the platform has over 3 billion users worldwide, it would be pretty hard to find the username one wants when the feature launches. So, it is basically early bird catching the worm.