ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Introduces A New Bill Payment Feature In India: Here's How To Make Payments

Hyderabad: Meta's popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, has announced the rollout of a bill payment feature in India. It allows users to find, manage, and pay household and utility bills directly from WhatsApp.

The company stated that the feature is being rolled out gradually and will be available to all Android and iOS users in the coming weeks.

Powered by the Bharat Connect (BBPS) network, users will be able to pay about 22,722 billers across 30 categories, including electricity, gas, water, FASTag, insurance, credit card, and loan repayments.

Arun Srinivas, Managing Director of Meta India, stated that WhatsApp has already become the "simplest way to stay close to family and friends, talk to businesses, access citizen services, and buy everything from metro tickets to insurance — all without leaving the app." He added that the new bill payment feature brings the same simplicity to every user who uses WhatsApp and wants to make payments as easy as sending a message.

The bills payment feature covers over 22,000 billers across 30 categories such as electricity, gas, water, Fastag, insurance, credit cards, and loans. (Image Credit: @yabhishekhd/WhatsApp)

The new feature can be accessed by tapping the rupee symbol that appears at the top of WhatsApp's home screen. Once tapped, users are taken directly to the Payments section. Here, they can select the bill category, choose the biller, and enter their account details. This will make the bill amount appear automatically. Users can then complete payments using UPI, debit card, or credit card.