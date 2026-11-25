ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Tests Dual Camera Mode To Record Front And Rear Videos At Once

The Dual Camera Mode on WhatsApp is available in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.46.9. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: WhatsApp plans to bring a Dual Camera Mode to Android users. According to WABetaInfo, the feature lets users take photos or videos with the front and back cameras at the same time. The report notes that one camera fills the screen to capture a scene, while the other appears in a smaller window to show users their own reaction.

The feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.46.9 update. Currently, it is being rolled out to select beta testers, with a stable version expected to reach all Android users in the coming weeks. Several users who installed the latest beta update from the Google Play Store can already see the Dual Camera Mode.

When a user opens the WhatsApp camera, a new button appears at the top of the screen. Tapping it activates the Dual Camera Mode. By default, the back camera fills the screen while the front camera appears in a small rectangular frame at the top right. Users can tap the rotate button to swap them, making 0the front camera fill the screen and moving the back camera to the small frame.

The small frame is not locked in one place. Users can drag it anywhere on the screen, just like in a video call. When a photo is captured, the views from both cameras merge into a single image. While recording a video, both cameras record simultaneously to create a single clip.

The button at the top of the screen allows access to Dual Camera Mode in WhatsApp. (Image Credit: WABetaInfo)

Users can send photos or videos made in Dual Camera Mode to chats, groups, channels or Status updates. Wherever a user opens the camera inside the app, the mode will always be available. After recording, users can add a caption, make edits in the drawing editor or send the media straight away.

It is worth noting that WhatsApp has yet to officially announce the feature or roll it out to the public. Until then, it remains limited to beta testing.