WhatsApp Developing Automatic Business Chat Separation To Reduce Inbox Clutter
WhatsApp is developing a feature to automatically move business chats to a separate section after 24 hours, reducing inbox clutter and spam for Android users.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will automatically separate business chats from personal conversations on Android. According to WABetaInfo’s report (WhatsApp tracking portal), business chats will automatically be moved to a dedicated section after a short period of time to manage inbox clutter and reduce spam messages. The report highlighted that the update is still under development, and was spotted in WhatsApp's Android 2.26.15.9 beta version, available on the Google Play Store. With the help of this feature, users will be able to manage their business chats more efficiently and quickly find the conversations they care about the most.
How will the dedicated business chats work?
According to the WhatsApp tracking portal, once the feature becomes available, users will be able to decide whether certain business chats should remain in the main chat list or not. Users will be able to move business messages to a new business section after 24 hours of receiving them.
WABetaInfo highlights that this will help users to keep their main chat list focused more on their personal messages rather than business chats. The report noted that the developing feature will manage only those business chats that send offers and updates. It means that only those business chats which rely on cloud providers to automate promotional or marketing messages will be affected.
What will the dedicated business section look like?
WABetaInfo mentions that the final form of the business chat is yet to be confirmed. The WhatsApp tracking portal states that business chats will have a dedicated section, similar to the archived chats or third-party chats. If this is the case, then WhatsApp users will not be required to manually sort or archive their business conversations and keep them organised. This is because WhatsApp will automatically remove business messages from the dedicated business chats once the 24-hour mark is completed.
Why is a dedicated business chat section useful?
The dedicated business chats section addresses a widespread frustration among WhatsApp users. Many people report being overwhelmed by constant promotional or marketing messages from businesses. This usually happens when users grant messaging permissions by registering with a retailer or subscribing to service updates.
WABetaInfo mentions that such messages serve a purpose, but the volume and frequency with which they arrive can disrupt the browsing of more personal conversations.
By keeping business chats in the main list for an initial 24-hour period, WhatsApp ensures users can still engage with time-sensitive communications before they are automatically filed away.
Rollout Expected in a Future Update
WhatsApp is continuing to refine the feature ahead of a wider release. Once internal testing is complete, it is expected to be made available to a select group of beta testers before a broader rollout.