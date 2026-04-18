ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Developing Automatic Business Chat Separation To Reduce Inbox Clutter

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will automatically separate business chats from personal conversations on Android. According to WABetaInfo’s report (WhatsApp tracking portal), business chats will automatically be moved to a dedicated section after a short period of time to manage inbox clutter and reduce spam messages. The report highlighted that the update is still under development, and was spotted in WhatsApp's Android 2.26.15.9 beta version, available on the Google Play Store. With the help of this feature, users will be able to manage their business chats more efficiently and quickly find the conversations they care about the most.

How will the dedicated business chats work?

According to the WhatsApp tracking portal, once the feature becomes available, users will be able to decide whether certain business chats should remain in the main chat list or not. Users will be able to move business messages to a new business section after 24 hours of receiving them.

WABetaInfo highlights that this will help users to keep their main chat list focused more on their personal messages rather than business chats. The report noted that the developing feature will manage only those business chats that send offers and updates. It means that only those business chats which rely on cloud providers to automate promotional or marketing messages will be affected.

What will the dedicated business section look like?

WABetaInfo mentions that the final form of the business chat is yet to be confirmed. The WhatsApp tracking portal states that business chats will have a dedicated section, similar to the archived chats or third-party chats. If this is the case, then WhatsApp users will not be required to manually sort or archive their business conversations and keep them organised. This is because WhatsApp will automatically remove business messages from the dedicated business chats once the 24-hour mark is completed.