ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Could Soon Offer Channel Subscriptions & Noise Cancellation For Calls: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that could dramatically change the video and audio calling experience on the app. It is currently rolling out to Android beta users and is expected to make its way to everyone soon with a stable release. Similar to the iPhone's Voice Isolation feature, the new WhatsApp function is expected to minimise background sounds, suppressing the noise during calls.

At the same time, it is also working on paid channels with premium subscriptions, adding one more paid service under Meta's umbrella. According to WABetaInfo, the feature will allow creators to offer exclusive content to paying subscribers. Unlike the other feature, this one is still under development and isn't available to try out, even in beta versions of the application.

WhatsApp Noise Cancellation For Improved Call Quality

Some WhatsApp users on the Android beta version 2.26.14.1 have received a new feature which lets them enable noise cancellation for voice and video calls, automatically filtering out background sounds and making conversations clear. According to WABetaInfo, the noise cancellation feature removes unwanted noise in real-time, including traffic, wind, or any crowded environment. The feature also enhances the voice quality of the person speaking on the call so that the conversations remain easier to understand.