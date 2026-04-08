WhatsApp Could Soon Offer Channel Subscriptions & Noise Cancellation For Calls: Everything To Know
WhatsApp has started rolling out noise cancellation for voice and video calls for Android beta users. It is also developing paid Channel subscriptions.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 12:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that could dramatically change the video and audio calling experience on the app. It is currently rolling out to Android beta users and is expected to make its way to everyone soon with a stable release. Similar to the iPhone's Voice Isolation feature, the new WhatsApp function is expected to minimise background sounds, suppressing the noise during calls.
At the same time, it is also working on paid channels with premium subscriptions, adding one more paid service under Meta's umbrella. According to WABetaInfo, the feature will allow creators to offer exclusive content to paying subscribers. Unlike the other feature, this one is still under development and isn't available to try out, even in beta versions of the application.
WhatsApp Noise Cancellation For Improved Call Quality
Some WhatsApp users on the Android beta version 2.26.14.1 have received a new feature which lets them enable noise cancellation for voice and video calls, automatically filtering out background sounds and making conversations clear. According to WABetaInfo, the noise cancellation feature removes unwanted noise in real-time, including traffic, wind, or any crowded environment. The feature also enhances the voice quality of the person speaking on the call so that the conversations remain easier to understand.
As per the screenshot shared by WhatsApp Tracker, the option to enable noise cancellation for calls appears under the "More" button on the WhatsApp Call interface, just right under the Share Screen option. Users can simply turn the toggle on or off. While it isn't clear if the toggle will stay on for other calls by default once enabled for any call, it is expected to remember the choice, as turning it on for every call could prove to be a hassle that users wouldn't want to experience.
WhatsApp Channels - Premium Subscriptions
WhatsApp Channels are identical to Instagram Channels, allowing creators to connect directly with their followers. However, while Instagram Channels are easier to grow as they are part of a social media platform and allow creators to send invites to their followers, WhatsApp Channels are particularly difficult to expand since they are part of a personal messaging application. Entities like businesses, publications, and creators are using WhatsApp Channels to share their content.
With the addition of paid subscription, WhatsApp Channels may get a leg up on Instagram Channels, as users who subscribe to them will automatically become loyal participants. Also, while Instagram lets creators post exclusive content for their paid subscribers, WhatsApp will have something similar to the experience, and will be one step closer to becoming more and more like Meta's other properties.