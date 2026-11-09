ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Tests New Contacts Tab That Replaces Communities In the Bottom Bar

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has started testing a new Contacts tab for Android beta users. According to WABetaInfo, the tab replaces the Communities tab in the bottom navigation bar. It lets users see their contacts easily and check who is online. Currently, only a few beta testers have this update.

The report says that inside the Contacts tab, there is a Favourite section at the top. It shows the contacts users have pinned, making it easy to start a chat with them. Below the Favourites section is the complete contacts list.

WABetaInfo says that at the bottom of the new Contacts tab is a shortcut to chat with Meta AI, which always appears online with a green dot icon. There are also options to share invite links in other apps, including a way to invite Instagram followers to WhatsApp.

If a user chooses activity, people who are online move to the top with a green dot next to their names. People who are offline are listed by when they were last seen. This information shows only when a contact shares their last seen and online status.

Users can sort the list in three ways: alphabetical, birthday, or activity.

How to add a new contact?

Users can add a contact by tapping the floating action button at the bottom right of the screen. They can enter the person's first name, last name, username and phone number. Contacts with a phone number can also be synced with their phone's address book.

Why did the Communities tab move?

WhatsApp had already added a Communities filter to the chat list, meaning a separate Communities tab was no longer needed. Replacing it with the Contacts tab could help users find online people quickly without opening each chat.

When will it be available to everyone?

WhatsApp is testing different layouts. Some users already have a tab for Meta AI, so the Contacts tab may look different for them. The feature is only available to a few beta testers for now.

After more testing, it is expected to reach all users with a new update. People will then be able to get it by updating WhatsApp from the Google Play Store. WhatsApp has yet to officially confirm when this feature will roll out, so the details from WABetaInfo remain a report rather than an official announcement.