WhatsApp Concept Suggests Customisable Navigation Tabs
A new WhatsApp concept imagines customisable tabs, giving users control over the navigation bar while keeping core features like Chats, Updates, and Calls always accessible.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: WhatsApp will allow users to organise the bottom navigation bar. According to WABetaInfo’s report, a new concept is designed to improve navigation and flexibility within the instant messaging platform’s interface.
Currently, WhatsApp for Android uses a fixed set of tabs at the bottom of the screen, including Chats, Updates, Communities, and Calls. Each tab serves a distinct purpose. The Chats tab features users' conversations with contacts and groups, and the Updates tab enables users to share content via Status and Channels. While the Communities tab helps users to manage community announcements and related groups, the Calls tab provides quick access to voice and video call history.
The problem and its solution
According to the report, WhatsApp is exploring new ways to expand its main interface. This is because the instant messaging platform is planning to expand its features, which include a planned Meta AI tab. Once this feature is introduced as a tab, the bottom navigation bar will become more cluttered and confusing for many users.
To address this, the concept proposes a dedicated screen where users can select up to five tabs to display, combining essential functions with personal preferences.
WABetaInfo mentions that the Chats, Updates, and Calls tabs are always present as they are the core features of WhatsApp. These fundamental tabs appear under a section called Current tabs, alongside two additional slots that users can customise.
The two additional slots could then be customised with options such as Communities, Meta AI, Settings, or a dedicated Profile tab. This would allow users to tailor the navigation bar as per their needs, keeping the interface clean and prioritising the sections they use most.
The Communities tab, for instance, could be removed by those who prefer a simpler layout, while users interested in AI-powered features could add the Meta AI tab for convenience. A Settings tab would provide faster access to preferences, and a Profile tab could offer direct access to personal details without opening the settings menu.
Although this feature is not currently available, the concept highlights how WhatsApp could evolve to offer more personalisation while keeping essential tools accessible. It reflects growing demand for flexible design in messaging apps and could form part of future updates.