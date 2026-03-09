ETV Bharat / technology

WhatsApp Concept Suggests Customisable Navigation Tabs

Hyderabad: WhatsApp will allow users to organise the bottom navigation bar. According to WABetaInfo’s report, a new concept is designed to improve navigation and flexibility within the instant messaging platform’s interface.

Currently, WhatsApp for Android uses a fixed set of tabs at the bottom of the screen, including Chats, Updates, Communities, and Calls. Each tab serves a distinct purpose. The Chats tab features users' conversations with contacts and groups, and the Updates tab enables users to share content via Status and Channels. While the Communities tab helps users to manage community announcements and related groups, the Calls tab provides quick access to voice and video call history.

The problem and its solution

According to the report, WhatsApp is exploring new ways to expand its main interface. This is because the instant messaging platform is planning to expand its features, which include a planned Meta AI tab. Once this feature is introduced as a tab, the bottom navigation bar will become more cluttered and confusing for many users.

To address this, the concept proposes a dedicated screen where users can select up to five tabs to display, combining essential functions with personal preferences.