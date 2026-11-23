I4C flags WhatsApp Web Security Risks, Warns Users Against Leaving Accounts Logged In On Office Computers
I4C's NCTAU urges people to log out of WhatsApp Web sessions after use, as it can be used to impersonate users and commit fraud.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST|
Updated : November 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has issued a cautionary alert over potential misuse of authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions, warning that cybercriminals could exploit such access to read private conversations, impersonate account holders and carry out fraud and phishing activities.
According to the alert, an authenticated WhatsApp Web session may, under certain circumstances, be misused to gain unauthorised access to a user’s WhatsApp account. “Such access could allow malicious actors to read messages, send messages posing as the account holder, access contact lists and group conversations and exploit the trust associated with the user’s identity for social engineering and other cybercrimes,” the advisory stated.
WhatsApp Web is widely used on office computers and other shared devices for everyday communication.
The NCTAU has specifically advised users against exchanging government, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers. It has also cautioned against keeping accounts permanently logged in, particularly on office systems.
The advisory suggested manually logging out after every session. “Simply closing the browser window or WhatsApp Web tab should not be considered sufficient to terminate an authenticated session,” it said.
Where using WhatsApp Web is unavoidable, users have been advised to opt for Incognito or Private Browsing mode on a trusted computer. However, this should be treated only as an additional precaution, and users must manually log out before closing the browser, the advisory stated.
The cybercrime unit has also urged people to avoid accessing WhatsApp Web through cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers and other untrusted systems, as these devices may be accessible to other users.
The alert called for vigilance against unusual account activity, including unexpected messages sent from a user’s account, unexplained replies from contacts or other suspicious behaviour.
“Such developments should be treated seriously as possible indicators of unauthorised access,” the advisory said.
To strengthen digital security, users have been advised to keep their operating systems, internet browsers and security software updated and avoid suspicious downloads, unknown files, cracked software and untrusted applications.
For government offices and other sensitive establishments, the advisory recommends avoiding WhatsApp Web on office computers and ensuring that confidential communications are carried out through authorised and secure channels.