ETV Bharat / technology

I4C flags WhatsApp Web Security Risks, Warns Users Against Leaving Accounts Logged In On Office Computers

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New Delhi: The National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has issued a cautionary alert over potential misuse of authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions, warning that cybercriminals could exploit such access to read private conversations, impersonate account holders and carry out fraud and phishing activities.

According to the alert, an authenticated WhatsApp Web session may, under certain circumstances, be misused to gain unauthorised access to a user’s WhatsApp account. “Such access could allow malicious actors to read messages, send messages posing as the account holder, access contact lists and group conversations and exploit the trust associated with the user’s identity for social engineering and other cybercrimes,” the advisory stated.

WhatsApp Web is widely used on office computers and other shared devices for everyday communication. I4C advisory on WhatsappWeb (ETV Bharat) The NCTAU has specifically advised users against exchanging government, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information through WhatsApp Web sessions on computers. It has also cautioned against keeping accounts permanently logged in, particularly on office systems. The advisory suggested manually logging out after every session. “Simply closing the browser window or WhatsApp Web tab should not be considered sufficient to terminate an authenticated session,” it said.