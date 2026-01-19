What Lies Beneath Antarctica's Ice? Scientists Map The Frozen Continent's Hidden World
Researchers have created the most detailed map of Antarctica’s subglacial landscape, revealing features that influence ice flow and future sea-level rise.
By Anubha Jain
Published : January 19, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: Antarctica is the most ice-covered continent on Earth, yet the land beneath its vast ice sheet remains one of the least understood landscapes on the planet. This knowledge gap is more than a scientific curiosity. The shape, texture, and composition of the ground beneath Antarctica’s ice strongly influence how the ice sheet flows, how it responds to warming temperatures, and how much ice may eventually reach the ocean.
A recent study, led by the University of Edinburgh, titled “Complex mesoscale landscapes beneath Antarctica mapped from space” and published in the journal Science, represents a major step forward in unveiling this hidden world. By combining satellite observations of the ice surface with the physics of ice flow, the researchers have produced the most detailed continent-wide map yet of Antarctica’s subglacial landscape.
“Sediment cores show Antarctica was ice-free 34 million years ago, but how glaciation began remains unclear. The new map reveals alpine-like landscapes with U-shaped valleys that may mark where ice sheets first formed, highlighting promising targets for future drilling to better understand Antarctica’s ice history,” stated lead author of the study, Helen Ockenden, a PhD researcher at the University of Edinburgh.
Why the Ground Beneath the Ice Matters
In some places, the Antarctic Ice Sheet is nearly four kilometres thick. Beneath this immense weight, the underlying landscape plays a decisive role in controlling ice movement. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Ockenden explained the importance of the map and how it can reveal which parts of Antarctica are most likely to lose ice fastest in the future.
"Through computational models of the Antarctic Ice sheet, we know that the landscape beneath the ice is an important control on how the ice flows and how ice flow will change in the future. Regions with smoother, flatter landscapes have lower friction and faster ice flow, and are likely to change quickly in the future. In contrast, rougher landscapes and more subglacial hills and valleys are likely to remain more stable and change more slowly. This new map shows these features in unprecedented detail; it will help identify regions most vulnerable to rapid change.”
Deep subglacial valleys channel ice into fast-moving streams that carry it from the interior to the ocean. Meltwater lubricates the bed, further accelerating the flow, making subglacial topography a critical—yet previously poorly constrained—boundary condition in ice-sheet models used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
Subglacial Water and Ice Flow
Responding to how water beneath the ice interacts with these newly discovered landforms to affect ice flow, Ockenden said that ice flow in Antarctica depends not only on the shape of the land beneath it, but also on whether that land is soft sediment or hard bedrock, and how much water lies between the ice and the sediment or rock. Glaciologists describe subglacial water as either widespread (distributed) or concentrated in subglacial channels. This new map may reveal some of these channels, offering insights into how water moves beneath the ice.
A New Approach: Reading the Ice Surface
Ockenden and team took a new approach, studying how the ice surface responds to the terrain below. As ice flows over hills and valleys, it subtly rises and falls, creating measurable surface variations. Using Ice Flow Perturbation Analysis (IFPA) and radar ice thickness data, they inferred the shape of the bedrock. The resulting map reveals both large-scale structures and previously unresolved mesoscale landforms (2–30 km).
Speaking about how reliable it is to map the ground beneath the ice by studying the ice surface, and what this method cannot detect, Helen Ockenden said that while this map improves on earlier ones, it is not the final picture of Antarctica’s hidden landscape. A major limitation is resolution: features narrower than the ice thickness—about 2–3 km in Antarctica—cannot be detected, so smaller hills with a diameter of less than 2km are missed. Achieving higher resolution will require different technologies. Promising work on swath radar systems could enable 3D topography, but these are not yet deployed at scale. For now, the map is a valuable guide for identifying priority areas for future radar surveys.
The limits of traditional mapping
For decades, scientists have relied on airborne and ground-based geophysical surveys—particularly ice-penetrating radar—to map Antarctica’s bedrock. While these measurements are invaluable, they are expensive, logistically demanding, and unevenly distributed across the continent.
In many regions, radar flight lines are spaced 10 to 100 kilometres apart, leaving vast gaps where the bed has never been directly measured. To fill these gaps, researchers have used mathematical interpolation methods that smooth the terrain between known data points. While effective at large scales, these methods tend to erase important details. Rough landscapes appear too smooth, and artificial patterns aligned with survey lines can dominate the maps. As a result, existing subglacial maps have been incomplete and biased—particularly at intermediate, or mesoscale, lengths.
The new map paints a striking picture of Antarctica’s hidden landscape
- Deep Valleys and Channels: Researchers mapped long, narrow valleys cut into bedrock. Beneath the Maud Subglacial Basin, a 50 m-deep, 6 km-wide channel stretches nearly 400 km, likely marking ancient drainage. New channels in Wilhelm II Land may connect to hidden subglacial lakes.
- Alpine-Style Landscapes: High-elevation areas like Hercules Dome and the Golicyna Mountains show U-shaped valleys and sharp ridges, suggesting they were once shaped by valley glaciers.
- Geological Boundaries: Sharp terrain transitions reveal geological boundaries. In the Recovery Basin, sediment-filled lowlands meet crystalline highlands, while long north–south landforms in East Antarctica hint at ancient tectonic activity.
- Roughness and Texture: The study also measured terrain texture, which affects how ice slides over the bedrock.
Using the new map, the researchers identified nearly 72,000 subglacial hills, defined as local high points rising at least 50 meters above their surroundings—twice as many as identified in earlier datasets.
The new map shows that low-relief areas are rarer than thought, with many smooth regions actually being sediment-filled basins. Selectively eroded landscapes cover over half of Antarctica, some shaped by current ice streams, others preserving ancient landforms from before the mid-Miocene (~14 million years ago).
When asked what surprised him most about the landscape hidden under Antarctica’s ice, Ockenden said, “We look for tiny changes on the ice surface that reveal the landscape below. What surprised me most is how much detail we can infer—the newly revealed features are fascinating.”
They also calculated fractal dimensions, a mathematical measure of roughness across scales. Regions known from radar surveys to be rough showed higher roughness values in the new map, confirming its realism. Crucially, unlike earlier products, roughness patterns no longer mirror the spacing of radar flight lines, indicating that the new method greatly reduces bias caused by uneven data coverage.
Insights from future radar missions
NASA–ISRO’s NISAR, which will deliver unprecedented measurements of ice motion and surface deformation. Against this backdrop, we asked NISAR Project Director Chaitra Rao—without referring to any single study—how continuous, high-resolution satellite observations can help scientists infer processes occurring beneath kilometres of ice, and what new capabilities NISAR will bring to polar research.
Rao explained that radar missions exhibit different levels of subsurface penetration depending on their frequency and wavelength. However, the degree of penetration also depends on the density of the ice sheet.
"Freshly fallen ice or snow is less dense, allowing greater radar penetration, whereas older ice is denser and more difficult to penetrate. By leveraging this phenomenon, the extent of ice-sheet melting can be assessed. Since NISAR can observe the same area repeatedly over time, changes in radar penetration can be used to quantify the rate of ice melt," she said.
Srimathy Kesan, Founder & CEO of Space Kidz India and Mission Director of ShaktiSat, said, “Antarctica is Earth's climate regulator—storing vast freshwater, driving ocean currents, and reflecting sunlight (albedo effect) to keep the planet cool. Its melting ice fuels sea-level rise, threatens coastal communities, and disrupts marine ecosystems."
"Satellite missions like ICESat-2, CryoSat-2, Sentinel-1, and GRACE-FO, combined with field data and physics-based models, help overcome observational limitations by providing a continuous, continent-wide view of these changes and improving our understanding of ice dynamics. Achieving this requires advanced technology and careful analysis. Observing Antarctica from space shows how science and innovation are essential to safeguarding our planet’s future," she added.
Implications for future sea-level rise
Understanding Antarctica’s sub-ice landscape is key to predicting ice-sheet response to warming. Rough beds slow ice, while smooth, sediment-filled basins and deep troughs can accelerate ice toward the ocean, driving sea-level rise. Though the method misses features smaller than the ice thickness, mesoscale patterns still reveal important details about smaller-scale roughness and basal drag.
Helen Ockenden said that the new map will help ice-sheet and climate scientists better model how Antarctic ice will flow and change. Improving the understanding of the landscape beneath the ice enables more accurate estimates of how much ice will melt and how fast, leading to better projections of future sea-level rise.
Mapping the way ahead
The new map does not replace traditional geophysical surveys, but it complements them—highlighting where future radar campaigns should focus and how closely spaced measurements need to be. Beneath kilometres of ice lies a landscape shaped by rivers, mountains, glaciers, and tectonic forces—a landscape that continues to influence the fate of the Antarctic Ice Sheet and, ultimately, global sea levels.