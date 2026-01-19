ETV Bharat / technology

What Lies Beneath Antarctica's Ice? Scientists Map The Frozen Continent's Hidden World

Bengaluru: Antarctica is the most ice-covered continent on Earth, yet the land beneath its vast ice sheet remains one of the least understood landscapes on the planet. This knowledge gap is more than a scientific curiosity. The shape, texture, and composition of the ground beneath Antarctica’s ice strongly influence how the ice sheet flows, how it responds to warming temperatures, and how much ice may eventually reach the ocean.

A recent study, led by the University of Edinburgh, titled “Complex mesoscale landscapes beneath Antarctica mapped from space” and published in the journal Science, represents a major step forward in unveiling this hidden world. By combining satellite observations of the ice surface with the physics of ice flow, the researchers have produced the most detailed continent-wide map yet of Antarctica’s subglacial landscape.

“Sediment cores show Antarctica was ice-free 34 million years ago, but how glaciation began remains unclear. The new map reveals alpine-like landscapes with U-shaped valleys that may mark where ice sheets first formed, highlighting promising targets for future drilling to better understand Antarctica’s ice history,” stated lead author of the study, Helen Ockenden, a PhD researcher at the University of Edinburgh.

Why the Ground Beneath the Ice Matters

In some places, the Antarctic Ice Sheet is nearly four kilometres thick. Beneath this immense weight, the underlying landscape plays a decisive role in controlling ice movement. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Ockenden explained the importance of the map and how it can reveal which parts of Antarctica are most likely to lose ice fastest in the future.

IFPA subglacial topography of Antarctica. (Image Credits: Helen Ockenden, Robert G. Bingham, Daniel Goldberg, Andrew Curtis, and Mathieu Morlighem via Journal Science)

"Through computational models of the Antarctic Ice sheet, we know that the landscape beneath the ice is an important control on how the ice flows and how ice flow will change in the future. Regions with smoother, flatter landscapes have lower friction and faster ice flow, and are likely to change quickly in the future. In contrast, rougher landscapes and more subglacial hills and valleys are likely to remain more stable and change more slowly. This new map shows these features in unprecedented detail; it will help identify regions most vulnerable to rapid change.”

Deep subglacial valleys channel ice into fast-moving streams that carry it from the interior to the ocean. Meltwater lubricates the bed, further accelerating the flow, making subglacial topography a critical—yet previously poorly constrained—boundary condition in ice-sheet models used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Subglacial Water and Ice Flow

Responding to how water beneath the ice interacts with these newly discovered landforms to affect ice flow, Ockenden said that ice flow in Antarctica depends not only on the shape of the land beneath it, but also on whether that land is soft sediment or hard bedrock, and how much water lies between the ice and the sediment or rock. Glaciologists describe subglacial water as either widespread (distributed) or concentrated in subglacial channels. This new map may reveal some of these channels, offering insights into how water moves beneath the ice.

A New Approach: Reading the Ice Surface

Ockenden and team took a new approach, studying how the ice surface responds to the terrain below. As ice flows over hills and valleys, it subtly rises and falls, creating measurable surface variations. Using Ice Flow Perturbation Analysis (IFPA) and radar ice thickness data, they inferred the shape of the bedrock. The resulting map reveals both large-scale structures and previously unresolved mesoscale landforms (2–30 km).

Selected examples of new IFPA subglacial topography. (Image Credits: Helen Ockenden, Robert G. Bingham, Daniel Goldberg, Andrew Curtis, and Mathieu Morlighem via Journal Science)

Speaking about how reliable it is to map the ground beneath the ice by studying the ice surface, and what this method cannot detect, Helen Ockenden said that while this map improves on earlier ones, it is not the final picture of Antarctica’s hidden landscape. A major limitation is resolution: features narrower than the ice thickness—about 2–3 km in Antarctica—cannot be detected, so smaller hills with a diameter of less than 2km are missed. Achieving higher resolution will require different technologies. Promising work on swath radar systems could enable 3D topography, but these are not yet deployed at scale. For now, the map is a valuable guide for identifying priority areas for future radar surveys.

The limits of traditional mapping

For decades, scientists have relied on airborne and ground-based geophysical surveys—particularly ice-penetrating radar—to map Antarctica’s bedrock. While these measurements are invaluable, they are expensive, logistically demanding, and unevenly distributed across the continent.