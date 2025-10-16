ETV Bharat / technology

From Lab To Lifeline, 10 Underused Technological Innovations That Can Help Fight Climate Change: WEF

Hyderabad: The World Economic Forum (WEF) and science publisher Frontiers unveiled a new report, titled "10 Emerging Technology Solutions for Planetary Health," mapping out a wave of already-existing, yet underused, innovations that can accelerate global climate action.

Presented at the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils in Dubai, the report frames its solutions against a dire backdrop: global temperatures stayed at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for all of 2024, putting the world on a catastrophic path toward nearly 3°C of warming by 2100.

This report maps a wave of emerging scientific and technological solutions across four key systems—food, water, energy and materials to safeguard planetary health and curb destructive human activity. Targeting climate disruption issues like droughts and rising seas, these innovations include technologies such as carbon-locking concrete, sustainable desalination, vehicles that feed the electric grid, and more.

These innovations span food, water, energy, and materials, offering scalable solutions for adaptation and repair. (Getty Images)

"The urgent realities of climate change are clear, but what is less visible are the technologies already available and how they can be used in new ways to deliver solutions," said Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director, World Economic Forum. "This research provides global leaders with the foresight they need to act at the necessary speed and scale."

The path from lab to large-scale impact

The WEF report argues that technological breakthroughs in food, water, energy, and materials can not only reduce emissions but also help societies adapt to and repair environmental damage. It identifies ten transformative technologies that have the potential to change how the world powers homes, produces food, and secures freshwater. Although the underlying science is well established, many of these critical innovations remain underutilised.

The report stresses that the key to climate progress now lies in implementation. Realising the potential of these solutions at scale will require political commitment, financial and material investment, and greater public awareness.

Key Findings and Context

Urgency of Planetary Health: The report emphasises that the planet's "vital signs are flashing red" with the transgression of seven planetary boundaries. The focus is on technologies that can not only reduce emissions but also help societies adapt, repair environmental damage, and support long-term sustainability.