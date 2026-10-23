ETV Bharat / technology

Websites Go Dark As AI Exposes Critical Security Flaws

Tokyo: Governments and companies around the world shut down websites Thursday as they raced to protect themselves from hacks after artificial intelligence uncovered critical flaws in a widely used programming language called PHP.

PHP helps run about 70 percent of the world's websites -- from online stores and news outlets to government services -- according to Wiz Research, one of the cybersecurity firms that found the two flaws.

Created in the early 1990s, PHP originally stood for "personal home page" but now means "hypertext preprocessor" and sits underneath popular web design platforms. "These findings rank among the most severe vulnerabilities discovered in PHP, and arguably in software history," a Wiz blog post said.

Increasingly powerful AI models can spot weak points in back-end computer code that have gone unnoticed by humans for years. That has heightened cybersecurity fears, with the number of software vulnerabilities discovered worldwide in 2026 on track to roughly double last year's record total.

- 'Quite devastating' -

PHP programmers released a fix Wednesday, and the US National Security Agency told organizations to patch their sites immediately or pull vulnerable systems offline -- a call echoed by authorities from China to the European Union.

Amazon Threat Intelligence said it had identified a hacking attempt carried out before the PHP security flaws were made public. "It remains unclear how the actor acquired exploit information," it said, describing the incident as the "targeting of a honeypot" from an anonymised internet connection.

But Ryan Austin, who has worked on PHP issues for cybersecurity firm Calif, told the BBC: "at the moment, it doesn't look like exploitation has taken off or been widespread." Only sites that run PHP on their own servers are exposed. Many large platforms are built on other programming languages or use operators that could install the fix quickly and were able to stay online.

Rahat Masood, senior lecturer in cybersecurity at the University of New South Wales, Sydney, described the discovery as "quite devastating". It could allow "attackers to get into your servers without any authorisation, without any username or password", she told AFP.

"Once they are in the servers, they can do anything they want" -- from stealing sensitive information to modifying website content -- she added, urging institutions to "take it seriously."

- 'New phase' -