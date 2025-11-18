ETV Bharat / technology

WeatherNext 2: Google Introduces AI-Powered Weather Forecasting Model For Faster, More Accurate Results

The WeatherNext technology will be integrated into Google Maps in the coming weeks. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has launched WeatherNext 2, an upgraded weather forecasting model, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Developed by DeepMind and Google Research, the new model claims to offer better efficiency, accuracy, and high-resolution global weather predictions than its predecessor.

WeatherNext 2 is said to generate 8x faster forecasts with a resolution of up to 1 hour. Google claims that, using this technology, it has supported weather agencies in making decisions based on a “range of scenarios” through its “experimental cyclone predictions”. It is now taking the model out of the lab and into users' hands.

WeatherNext 2’s forecast data is now available in Earth Engine and BigQuery. Moreover, the tech giant is also introducing an early access programme for the AI weather forecasting model on Google’s Vertex AI platform.

It is worth noting that Google has upgraded its weather forecasts by integrating WeatherNext technology in Search, Gemini, Pixel Weather, and Google Maps Platform's Weather API. In the coming weeks, the WeatherNext 2 will also help power weather information in Google Maps.