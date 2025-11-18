ETV Bharat / technology

WeatherNext 2: Google Introduces AI-Powered Weather Forecasting Model For Faster, More Accurate Results

Google DeepMind and Google Research introduced WeatherNext 2, their most advanced and efficient forecasting model that can generate forecasts 8x faster.

The WeatherNext technology will be integrated into Google Maps in the coming weeks. (Image Credit: Google Blog)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : November 18, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST

Hyderabad: Google has launched WeatherNext 2, an upgraded weather forecasting model, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Developed by DeepMind and Google Research, the new model claims to offer better efficiency, accuracy, and high-resolution global weather predictions than its predecessor.

WeatherNext 2 is said to generate 8x faster forecasts with a resolution of up to 1 hour. Google claims that, using this technology, it has supported weather agencies in making decisions based on a “range of scenarios” through its “experimental cyclone predictions”. It is now taking the model out of the lab and into users' hands.

WeatherNext 2’s forecast data is now available in Earth Engine and BigQuery. Moreover, the tech giant is also introducing an early access programme for the AI weather forecasting model on Google’s Vertex AI platform.

It is worth noting that Google has upgraded its weather forecasts by integrating WeatherNext technology in Search, Gemini, Pixel Weather, and Google Maps Platform's Weather API. In the coming weeks, the WeatherNext 2 will also help power weather information in Google Maps.

How WeatherNext 2 works

According to a blog post by Google, WeatherNext 2 can forecast hundreds of possible weather conditions from a single starting point. Each prediction takes less than a minute on a single TPU, which would have taken hours if done on a supercomputer using physics-based models.

The post mentions that WeatherNext 2 is capable of performing high-resolution predictions for an hour. Google adds that the new AI-powered weather forecasting model outperforms its predecessor WeatherNext on 99.9 per cent of variables, such as temperature, wind, humidity, and lead times (0-15 days) to offer more useful and accurate predictions.

The improved performance of WeatherNext 2 is enabled by a new AI modelling approach called Functional Generative Network (FGN), which injects ‘noise’ directly into the model architecture so the forecasts it generates remain physically realistic and interconnected, Google explains.

The tech giant further mentions that the approach is particularly useful for predicting “marginals” and “joints”.

Marginals are individual, standalone weather elements like temperature, rain, wind, etc, whereas joints are the “large, complex, interconnected systems”, which depend upon how all marginal elements are fit together. With the help of joint predictions, WeatherNext 2 can do weather forecasting.

