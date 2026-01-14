'We Can Recover Quickly': Hyderabad Space Startups Remain Confident After PSLV-C62 Launch Setback
These companies see the incident as only a setback and hope to thrive as they still possess the technology required to manufacture them.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 11:12 AM IST
Hyderabad: The failure of ISRO’s satellite launch vehicle, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C62), carrying 16 satellites, 15 of them owned by private companies, has raised concerns among domestic start-ups in the industry.
The setback also shattered the dreams of the Hyderabad-based startups Dhruva Space, TakeMe2Space, and Eon Space Labs, whose satellites were carried by the launch vehicle.
Five deployers belonging to Dhruva Space were installed in the PSLV carrying six satellites. These included Dhruva Space's own Thyboult-3 CubeSat, CGUSat-1, DSAT-1, Lachit-1, as well as the Munal satellite from Nepal and Sanskar Sat. The MOI-1 satellite from TakeMe2Space was also among them.
Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO and Co-founder, Dhruva Space, has clarified that the company is now focusing on recovery. 'Space is inherently very complex. Several private space companies in India are building sustainable infrastructure on a large scale. We can face such challenges and recover quickly. While utilising ISRO's systems, Dhruva Space has also independently acquired full-fledged technological capabilities,” he added.
The MOI-1 satellite, designed by TakeMe2Space, was supposed to set a record as the world's first space cyber cafe or data centre. This satellite, weighing 14 kilograms and with a power capacity of 120 watts, is equipped with an Nvidia GPU. Its main purpose is to analyse images in space using artificial intelligence. The satellite also carries a small space telescope called Mira, developed by Eon Space Labs.
Even though their satellites did not reach orbit, these companies see the incident as only a setback and hope to thrive as they still possess the technology required to manufacture them. The main concern, they said, is securing another rocket slot. If they get a slot, these companies have the opportunity to launch their satellites again within 3-6 months.
“Currently, our focus is on recovering quickly. With our internal capabilities, we can be ready for the next launches within a few weeks. We have complete confidence in India's space programs,'' added Dhruva Space CEO.
