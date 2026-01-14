ETV Bharat / technology

'We Can Recover Quickly': Hyderabad Space Startups Remain Confident After PSLV-C62 Launch Setback

ISRO's PSLV-C62 carrying the EOS-N1 lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Monday ( PTI )

Hyderabad: The failure of ISRO’s satellite launch vehicle, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C62), carrying 16 satellites, 15 of them owned by private companies, has raised concerns among domestic start-ups in the industry.

The setback also shattered the dreams of the Hyderabad-based startups Dhruva Space, TakeMe2Space, and Eon Space Labs, whose satellites were carried by the launch vehicle.

Five deployers belonging to Dhruva Space were installed in the PSLV carrying six satellites. These included Dhruva Space's own Thyboult-3 CubeSat, CGUSat-1, DSAT-1, Lachit-1, as well as the Munal satellite from Nepal and Sanskar Sat. The MOI-1 satellite from TakeMe2Space was also among them.

Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO and Co-founder, Dhruva Space, has clarified that the company is now focusing on recovery. 'Space is inherently very complex. Several private space companies in India are building sustainable infrastructure on a large scale. We can face such challenges and recover quickly. While utilising ISRO's systems, Dhruva Space has also independently acquired full-fledged technological capabilities,” he added.