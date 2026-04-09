ETV Bharat / technology

Water On The Moon Likely Built Up Over Billions Of Years And Sits In Ancient Craters: Study

Paul Hayne, an associate professor in the Department of Astrophysics and Planetary Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder, said that the Moon's oldest craters appear to have the most ice, which implies the Moon has been accumulating water more or less continuously for as much as 3 or 3.5 billion years.

The locations of ice, in blue, at the moon's South Pole, left, and North Pole, right, as detected by the Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft. (NASA)

While the new study doesn't provide a direct answer to this mystery but rules out a few possibilities, including the theory that water arrived on the Moon at once on a humongous comet crashing into the lunar surface.

Observations from NASA missions and other sources like ISRO's Chandrayaan-1 have provided evidence that water might be plentiful on the Moon, gathered as ice in the deep, dark craters around the Moon's South Pole. However, it hasn't been clear how the ice got there or why it seems to exist in some craters but not others.

Hyderabad: A new study led by the University of Colorado Boulder suggests that water on the Moon—a goldmine for astronauts for future lunar exploration missions—likely accumulated slowly over billions of years, rather than during one big event.

The study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, cites several possible sources for the Moon's water, including volcanoes from the distant past which may have transported water from deep inside the Moon to its surface. Another possibility is that water travelled to the Moon on comets or asteroids. It may have arrived via solar wind, a steady stream of charged particles that flows away from the Sun and into the Solar System.

Hayne explains that a constant stream of hydrogen is bombarded onto the Moon by solar wind, and some of this hydrogen may have converted to water on the lunar surface.

Craters near the moon's South Pole as seen by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. New research suggests that Haworth Crater might be an especially good spot to look for ice. (NASA)

The study suggests that regardless of the origin of the water, the ice has built up in the Moon's cold traps—craters that exist in permanent shadow and haven't seen the Sun for, in some cases, billions of years. Also, the water on the Moon has a patchy distribution and is not concentrated in the same quantities in every crater.

To find an explanation, the researchers used lunar surface temperature data from the Diviner instrument on NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), launched in 2009, and a series of computer simulations to estimate the evolution of craters on the lunar surface. They noted that the Moon's orientation was not always the same, and its tilt relative to Earth has shifted over time, which is why craters that are in shadow today may not always have been in shadow.

Drawing on their simulations, the researchers came up with a list of the Moon's cold traps that have been darkest for the longest. This could give astronauts hints about where to go looking for water on the Moon. According to the study, the Haworth Crater on the Moon, which sits near the South Pole, is a top candidate for storing a lot of ice as it has likely been in shadow for more than 3 billion years.