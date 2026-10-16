Watch | A Tesla That Can Fly, Drive Upside Down, And Do Backflip: Elon Musk Shares Video
Tesla demonstrated a redesigned Roadster using SpaceX-developed cold-gas thrusters to perform airborne manoeuvres and drive upside down.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: "Turns out the future does have flying cars," Elon Musk said this morning on X, as he posted a video of a redesigned Tesla Roadster using thrusters developed by his space company SpaceX to fly over other vehicles, performing brief airborne manoeuvres, and landing safely.
The official Tesla account also shared the video alongside another clip that showed the vehicle driving up a huge curved ramp, continuing along it upside down, flying through the air, and landing on the ground. The demo was performed during an event at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas.
Turns out the future does have flying cars https://t.co/6fexPp6SXI— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2026
The demonstration happened in controlled conditions, and it is unlikely that the Roadster is approved for airborne operations on public roads. Still, this marks a major moment for the flying-car concept.
The redesigned vehicle features cold-gas thrusters developed by SpaceX that use pressurised gas to generate thrust. Combined with other specialised systems, the technology allowed the vehicle to stay airborne and perform movements that aren't possible for a conventional car.
Real life, baby https://t.co/3QEqn18wig— Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026
The video demonstration has garnered immense attention on social media, with even Google CEO Sundar Pichai pitching in with a comment. "The FSD [Full-Self Driving] version of this will be something:) congrats!," Pichai said.
Redesigned Tesla Roadster: The car that can fly
The Roadster was first announced nearly nine years ago in November 2017. The project, however, has faced repeated delays, leaving customers waiting years for the vehicle. The company is now expected to begin production of the electric sports car in 2028.
Do a kickflip! https://t.co/DJ1Bq1yu8m— Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026
The redesigned Roadster features a multi-mode fan and ground sealing system to pull air from beneath the vehicle. Tesla says that the suction is enough to hold the vehicle upside down while stationary. Fans and active wings are said to maximise traction and cornering speeds in all conditions, alongside the advanced cold-gas thruster with all-electric actuators that claim to make micro adjustments within a fraction of a second to stabilise the vehicle in flight.
Interior – Ultrawhite interior w/ gray microsuede detailing & seat bolsters for added grip – Manual controls & a fixed seat position reduce overall vehicle mass – Lightweight, high-strength materials throughout, including magnesium, titanium & carbon fiber help reduce it further This allows Roadster to respond to driver inputs almost instantly— Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026
The redesigned vehicle features a minimalist and technical look with concealed headlights, a full-length taillight and flush-mounted surfaces; wheels with thin spokes for better structural strength, Ano White paint for an aerospace-derived finish with UV and cryogenic protection, electrostatic dissipation, and corrosion resistance.
Beyond the limits of physics – Multi-mode fan & ground sealing system pulls air from beneath the vehicle, generating enough suction to hold it upside down while stationary – Powered fans & active wings maximize traction and cornering speeds in all conditions, achieving massive downforce at zero speed – Advanced cold-gas thrusters w/ all-electric actuators make micro adjustments within a fraction of a second to stabilize the vehicle in flight— Tesla (@Tesla) October 16, 2026
The vehicle also features Gold Glazed tinted glass mimicking the copper coating of spacesuit visors. On the inside, the vehicle features an Ultrawhite interior with grey microsuede detailing and seat bolsters for grip, manual controls and a fixed seat position, and lightweight, high-strength materials throughout, including magnesium, titanium, and carbon fibre.