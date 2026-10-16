ETV Bharat / technology

Watch | A Tesla That Can Fly, Drive Upside Down, And Do Backflip: Elon Musk Shares Video

Tesla Roadster Uses SpaceX Thrusters To Fly In Airborne Demonstration ( X/ Tesla )

Hyderabad: "Turns out the future does have flying cars," Elon Musk said this morning on X, as he posted a video of a redesigned Tesla Roadster using thrusters developed by his space company SpaceX to fly over other vehicles, performing brief airborne manoeuvres, and landing safely.

The official Tesla account also shared the video alongside another clip that showed the vehicle driving up a huge curved ramp, continuing along it upside down, flying through the air, and landing on the ground. The demo was performed during an event at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas.

The demonstration happened in controlled conditions, and it is unlikely that the Roadster is approved for airborne operations on public roads. Still, this marks a major moment for the flying-car concept. The redesigned vehicle features cold-gas thrusters developed by SpaceX that use pressurised gas to generate thrust. Combined with other specialised systems, the technology allowed the vehicle to stay airborne and perform movements that aren't possible for a conventional car. The video demonstration has garnered immense attention on social media, with even Google CEO Sundar Pichai pitching in with a comment. "The FSD [Full-Self Driving] version of this will be something:) congrats!," Pichai said.