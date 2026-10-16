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Watch | A Tesla That Can Fly, Drive Upside Down, And Do Backflip: Elon Musk Shares Video

Tesla demonstrated a redesigned Roadster using SpaceX-developed cold-gas thrusters to perform airborne manoeuvres and drive upside down.

Tesla Roadster Uses SpaceX Thrusters To Fly In Airborne Demonstration
Tesla Roadster Uses SpaceX Thrusters To Fly In Airborne Demonstration (X/ Tesla)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 16, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: "Turns out the future does have flying cars," Elon Musk said this morning on X, as he posted a video of a redesigned Tesla Roadster using thrusters developed by his space company SpaceX to fly over other vehicles, performing brief airborne manoeuvres, and landing safely.

The official Tesla account also shared the video alongside another clip that showed the vehicle driving up a huge curved ramp, continuing along it upside down, flying through the air, and landing on the ground. The demo was performed during an event at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas.

The demonstration happened in controlled conditions, and it is unlikely that the Roadster is approved for airborne operations on public roads. Still, this marks a major moment for the flying-car concept.

The redesigned vehicle features cold-gas thrusters developed by SpaceX that use pressurised gas to generate thrust. Combined with other specialised systems, the technology allowed the vehicle to stay airborne and perform movements that aren't possible for a conventional car.

The video demonstration has garnered immense attention on social media, with even Google CEO Sundar Pichai pitching in with a comment. "The FSD [Full-Self Driving] version of this will be something:) congrats!," Pichai said.

Redesigned Tesla Roadster: The car that can fly

The Roadster was first announced nearly nine years ago in November 2017. The project, however, has faced repeated delays, leaving customers waiting years for the vehicle. The company is now expected to begin production of the electric sports car in 2028.

The redesigned Roadster features a multi-mode fan and ground sealing system to pull air from beneath the vehicle. Tesla says that the suction is enough to hold the vehicle upside down while stationary. Fans and active wings are said to maximise traction and cornering speeds in all conditions, alongside the advanced cold-gas thruster with all-electric actuators that claim to make micro adjustments within a fraction of a second to stabilise the vehicle in flight.

The redesigned vehicle features a minimalist and technical look with concealed headlights, a full-length taillight and flush-mounted surfaces; wheels with thin spokes for better structural strength, Ano White paint for an aerospace-derived finish with UV and cryogenic protection, electrostatic dissipation, and corrosion resistance.

The vehicle also features Gold Glazed tinted glass mimicking the copper coating of spacesuit visors. On the inside, the vehicle features an Ultrawhite interior with grey microsuede detailing and seat bolsters for grip, manual controls and a fixed seat position, and lightweight, high-strength materials throughout, including magnesium, titanium, and carbon fibre.

ALSO READ: Musk Launches Steering-Wheel-Free Taxi Service In Bet Riders Lose 'No Control' Fears And Hop Inside

TAGGED:

TESLA
TESLA ROADSTER
ELON MUSK
TESLA ROADSTER FLYING
TESLA FLYING CAR

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