Watch: Chinese Startup's Robot Moved So Naturally, They Had to Slice It Open to Prove It Wasn't Human
Xpeng unveiled IRON, a humanoid robot with lifelike movement and advanced AI, prompting a live demonstration to counter disbelief about its authenticity.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: A Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker, Xpeng, recently unveiled a new humanoid robot, named IRON, with such smooth and lifelike movements that many thought it was a human disguised as a robot. The company representatives felt compelled to prove the accusations wrong by slicing the robot live on stage to reveal its internal mechanical parts.
He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of Xpeng Motors, took the stage to demonstrate that a human wasn't hiding inside IRON, confirming that the flexible, humanlike spine and articulated joints, coupled with artificial intelligence (AI), allow the robot to move like a model.
Recalling a dialogue from some movie, the CEO said, "Sometimes, you have to go to ridiculous lengths just to prove something simple."
"If it came from someone else, maybe people wouldn't doubt it, but would instead applaud and celebrate. People just don't dare to believe that such an advanced robot could come from a Chinese startup," Xiaopeng added.
The CEO said that people even doubted their one-take video showcasing the same thing, prompting them to demonstrate it live on stage. Giving an example of how many doubted Chinese EV capabilities 10 years ago, Xiaopeng said, "Sometimes, the biggest obstacle is the prejudice within our own heart that confines and restrains us."
Xpeng's Humanoid Robot IRON
Back at Xpeng's AI Day, He Xiaopeng introduced IRON, which can mimic the human body from the inside out. It comes equipped with 82 degrees of freedom, including 22 in each hand, which allow it to bend, pivot, and gesture at multiple points throughout its body. It features an internal endoskeleton and bionic muscle structure, capable of supporting different body types, making it customisable.
The outer layer of IRON is made from "full-coverage" synthetic skin. According to Xiaopeng, this makes the robot "feel warmer and more intimate".
"The next generation has very flexible bones, solid bionic muscles, and soft skin. We hope it can have a similar height and proportions to human beings," He said. "In the future, robots will be life partners and colleagues. I suspect that, just like when you buy a car, you can choose different colours, exteriors, and interiors. In the future, when you buy a robot, you can choose the sex, hair length, or clothing for your desired purpose."
The IRON draws power from three custom AI chips, giving it a combined computing power of 2,250 TOP (trillion operations per second). This makes the IRON one of the most powerful humanoid robots developed to date, said Xpeng. The robot runs on solid-state batteries that use ceramics or polymers rather than lithium-ion batteries, making the robot safer for enclosed environments.
Xpeng is presenting IRON for commercial settings, such as stores, offices, and company showrooms, ruling out household chores for the immediate future due to the job's messy or unpredictable nature.