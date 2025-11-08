ETV Bharat / technology

Watch: Chinese Startup's Robot Moved So Naturally, They Had to Slice It Open to Prove It Wasn't Human

Hyderabad: A Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker, Xpeng, recently unveiled a new humanoid robot, named IRON, with such smooth and lifelike movements that many thought it was a human disguised as a robot. The company representatives felt compelled to prove the accusations wrong by slicing the robot live on stage to reveal its internal mechanical parts.

He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of Xpeng Motors, took the stage to demonstrate that a human wasn't hiding inside IRON, confirming that the flexible, humanlike spine and articulated joints, coupled with artificial intelligence (AI), allow the robot to move like a model.

Recalling a dialogue from some movie, the CEO said, "Sometimes, you have to go to ridiculous lengths just to prove something simple."

"If it came from someone else, maybe people wouldn't doubt it, but would instead applaud and celebrate. People just don't dare to believe that such an advanced robot could come from a Chinese startup," Xiaopeng added.

The CEO said that people even doubted their one-take video showcasing the same thing, prompting them to demonstrate it live on stage. Giving an example of how many doubted Chinese EV capabilities 10 years ago, Xiaopeng said, "Sometimes, the biggest obstacle is the prejudice within our own heart that confines and restrains us."